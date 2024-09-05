Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Love Moto Stop Cancer Golf Tournament Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Honored Guest invite

We are excited to announce that R﻿ocky Mountain ATV/MC is partnering with Feld Motor Sports and the Love Moto Stop Cancer Benefit for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. All funds donated and or paid will be contributed to St. Jude Children's hospital.





The Golf Tournament will be the Thursday before the SLC Supercross round and we would appreciate your support and attendance at the event. Honored guest attendees will not have a ticket fee, any additional donations you would like to make through this platform or at the time of the tournament is appreciated.





This will be a 4 man scramble Tournament. Contests will be on most holes and prizes will be given for top teams, closest to the pin and longest drive. The event will be a fun way to network with those in the industry and raise money for a great cause. Post tournament we will have an awards ceremony and lunch provided. Because of limited space the tournament is invite only, if you have someone you would like to invite or golf with who is not on the invite list please reach out to [email protected]. We cannot guarantee that everyone will get a spot but we will do our best to accommodate as much as we can.





Rental clubs are limited so we strongly suggest bringing your own clubs. We will do everything we can to get rentals for those that need them but cannot guarantee we will have a set for everyone.





7﻿:30 AM - 8:45 AM - Registration, Breakfast and Warm Up

9﻿:00 AM - Shotgun Start

2﻿:30-3:30 - Lunch and Awards Ceremony







