Here is more information ... Next Level Blue Jays are trying to raise money to get baseball equipment and gear to help our team this upcoming season. We are raffling off two prizes. $10 could win you a pair of Air Jordan 11 Cherry or a pair of Air Jordan 13 Retro Playoffs. Raffle will take place March 18, 2023 at 12:00pm. Thanks to our sponsors Worthamil Unltd. for donations