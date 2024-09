Step into the enchanting world of creativity at the WMS Little Art Expo! Our budding artists, from the tiniest tots to our elementary scholars, proudly display their imaginative masterpieces for all to admire and acquire. Wander through aisles filled with vibrant colors, whimsical shapes, and heartfelt expressions, as each artwork tells its own unique story. Join us for a delightful journey of discovery and support our young talents as they share their creativity with the world!