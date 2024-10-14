Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Will County Black Diamond Chapter
Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Will County Black Diamond Chapter's Black Diamond Awards Gala Raffle 2024
One chance of winning
$5
Each ticket purchased will allow you to participate in the 50/50 Drawing. The draw will occur at the Black Diamond Awards Gala on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The scheduled draw time is 9:15 p.m. The winner will be contacted by email/phone if not present at the event. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. Proceeds support TLOD WCBD programs and scholarships. Please note: The raffle ticket sales closes October 19, 2024 at 9:10 p.m.
5 tickets for $20
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Each ticket purchased will allow you to participate in the 50/50 Drawing. The draw will occur at the Black Diamond Awards Gala on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The scheduled draw time is 9:15 p.m. The winner will be contacted by email/phone if not present at the event. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. Proceeds support TLOD WCBD programs and scholarships. Please note: The raffle ticket sales closes October 19, 2024 at 9:10 p.m.
10 tickets for $40
$40
This includes 10 tickets
Each ticket purchased will allow you to participate in the 50/50 Drawing. The draw will occur at the Black Diamond Awards Gala on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The scheduled draw time is 9:15 p.m. The winner will be contacted by email/phone if not present at the event. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. Proceeds support TLOD WCBD programs and scholarships. Please note: The raffle ticket sales closes October 19, 2024 at 9:10 p.m.
