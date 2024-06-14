MVSUNAA

MVSUNAA Chapter and Affinity Group Reporting

National Dues (Yearly) item
National Dues (Yearly)
$100
National Membership Dues - Yearly Your yearly dues help sustain our alumni network's initiatives, including events, programs, and scholarships, ensuring our collective impact continues to thrive. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Regular Life Membership item
Regular Life Membership
$1,000
One time Life Membership Dues. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Sustaining Life Membership item
Sustaining Life Membership
$100
This membership is paid after Regular Life Membership is attained. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Affiliation Assessment item
Affiliation Assessment
$500
This is your chapter assessment of $500 used for general operations of the National Association. This fee is required for your chapter to be a member of the National Association. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Scholarship Assessment item
Scholarship Assessment
$1,000
This is your chapter scholarship assessment of $1,000. This fee is used to help fund scholarships for MVSU. It is a part of the yearly check presented to the University. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Scholarship Homecoming item
Scholarship Homecoming
$1,000
This is your annual donation to the University, made by the association during homecoming activities. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
President's Cup item
President's Cup
$250
This is a donation given to the university president to help with lobbying and other duties made on behalf of the University. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Alumni House item
Alumni House
$100
This is a donation to help maintain the alumni house. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Green and White Luncheon item
Green and White Luncheon
$1,000
This is a donation to the annual Green & White Luncheon held during homecoming. Proceeds from this fundraiser are given to the University in the annual donation. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Band item
Band
$100
This is for donating to the band. Donations will be made with the annual donation and/or quarterly if designated by the chapter. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Choir item
Choir
$100
This is for donating to the choir. Donations will be made with the annual donation and/or quarterly if designated by the chapter. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
365 Givers' Club item
365 Givers' Club
$100
This is for donating to the 365 Club. Donations will be made with the annual donation and/or quarterly if designated by the chapter. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Valley on the Road item
Valley on the Road
$100
This is for donating to Valley On The Road. Donations will be made with the annual donation and/or quarterly if designated by the chapter. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Capital Visit item
Capital Visit
$100
This is for donating to the University capital visit. Donations will be made with the annual donation and/or quarterly if designated by the chapter. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Football item
Football
$100
This is where you can donate to the football team. Proceeds are given to the university in the annual donation and/or quarterly if the chapter so desires. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Women's Basketball item
Women's Basketball
$100
This is where you can donate to the women's basketball team. Proceeds are given to the university in the annual donation and/or quarterly if the chapter so desires. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Men's Basketball item
Men's Basketball
$100
This is where you can donate to the men's basketball team. Proceeds are given to the university in the annual donation and/or quarterly if the chapter so desires. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Softball item
Softball
$100
This is where you can donate to the softball team. Proceeds are given to the university in the annual donation and/or quarterly if the chapter so desires. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Baseball item
Baseball
$100
This is where you can donate to the baseball team. Proceeds are given to the university in the annual donation and/or quarterly if the chapter so desires. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Soccer item
Soccer
$100
This is where you can donate to the soccer team. Proceeds are given to the university in the annual donation and/or quarterly if the chapter so desires. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Tennis item
Tennis
$100
This is where you can donate to the tennis team. Proceeds are given to the university in the annual donation and/or quarterly if the chapter so desires. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Track item
Track
$100
This is where you can donate to the track team. Proceeds are given to the university in the annual donation and/or quarterly if the chapter so desires. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
OTHER item
OTHER
$100
This space is for if you need to pay more than the spaces allotted in any category. *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
