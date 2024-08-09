2024 Fundraising Gala

As a Diamond Sponsor you will receive:
Prime seating at a table with 8 VIP tickets, acknowledgement from the podium during event, name or company logo on event screens, champagne at table, take home table centerpiece, VIP gift bag for attendees, two free drinks per person at bar, opportunity to make two-minute remarks, post dinner liquor, upscaled wine at table, Breaking Boundaries President available to chauffeur group home, four $50 Uber vouchers for the ride home from event
Platinum Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Platinum Sponsor you will receive:
8 tickets at a table with prime seating, acknowledgement from the podium during event, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements, upscaled wine at table, ability to take home table centerpiece, gift bag for attendees, 1 free drink per person at bar, four $50 Uber vouchers for the ride home from event
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Gold Sponsor you will receive:
8 tickets at a table with dance floor seating,
acknowledgement from the podium during event, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements, ability to take home table centerpiece, gift bag for attendees, four $50 Uber vouchers for the ride home from event
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Silver Sponsor you will receive:
Reserved table with 8 tickets, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements, ability to take home table centerpiece
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
As a Bronze Sponsor you will receive:
Reserved table with 8 tickets, name or company logo on event screens and advertisements
Individual Tickets
$125
Ticket at event.
Please indicate if you would like to be seated with others who have purchased tickets individually. Every effort will be made to honor these requests.
Add a donation for Breaking Boundaries Inc
$
