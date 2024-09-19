Become a Sponsor

La Scuola d'Italia Galileo Galilei, Inc.

La Scuola d'Italia Galileo Galilei, Inc.

Sponsorship Option 1
$8,000

Valid for one year

• LARGE PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE 401 SHADY AVE, as a Main Gold Sponsor Contributor; • Full Screen Advertisement on our Slide show at all of our Events, listed under the highest Sponsorship: Oro Sponsorship (alphabetical) on our website and newsletters; • Full Screen 1 min Video Advertisement before all films (provided by Sponsor); • Name of Sponsor in Full Screen (in cycle more frequent) before all Films; • Sponsor name on the Main Page of Calendar of Events with link and via email with link with (shared with other Oro Sponsors); • Sponsorship advertisement & link on our website, in our email reminders, flyers, & Advertisements for events.
Sponsorship Option 2
$5,000

Valid for one year

• Medium PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE 401 SHADY AVE, as a Main Gold Sponsor Contributor; • Shared Half Screen Advertisement on our Slide show at all of our Events, listed under the Second Sponsorship: Argento Sponsorship (alphabetical) on our website and newsletters; • Full Screen 30 sec Video Advertisement before all films (provided by Sponsor); • Name of Sponsor in Half Screen (in cycle more frequent) before all Films; • Sponsor name on the Main Page of Calendar of Events with link and via email with link with (shared with other Argento Sponsors); • Sponsorship advertisement & link on our website, in our email reminders, flyers, & Advertisements for events.
Sponsorship Option 3
$3,000

Valid for one year

• Small PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE 401 SHADY AVE • Shared Screen Advertisement on our slide show at all of our Events • Listed under the Third Sponsorship: Bronzo Sponsorship (alphabetical) • Name of Sponsor in 1/4 Screen (in cycle of Sponsors) Before films as Third Bronzo Sponsor; • Sponsor Name on the Main Page of Calendar of events with link (shared with other Bronzo Sponsors); • Sponsorship advertisement on our website with link for remaining events
Sponsorship Option 4
$1,000

Valid for one year

• Small PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE 401 SHADY AVE • Name of Sponsor in 1/8 screen (in cycle of Sponsors) before films • Sponsor Name on the Main page of Calendar of Events with link (Shared with other General Sponsors) • Sponsorship Advertisement on our website for events with link
Sponsorship Option 5
$500

Valid for one year

SMALL PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE SHADY AVE • Name of Sponsor in 1/8 screen (in cycle of sponsors less frequent) before films • Sponsorship Advertisement on our website on Sponsorship page with link
Sponsorship Option 6
$300

Valid for one year

• Very SMALL PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE SHADY AVE • Sponsorship Advertisement on our website Sponsorship page with link.

