Become a Sponsor

• LARGE PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE 401 SHADY AVE, as a Main Gold Sponsor Contributor;
• Full Screen Advertisement on our Slide show at all of our Events, listed under the highest Sponsorship: Oro Sponsorship (alphabetical) on our website and newsletters;
• Full Screen 1 min Video Advertisement before all films (provided by Sponsor);
• Name of Sponsor in Full Screen (in cycle more frequent) before all Films;
• Sponsor name on the Main Page of Calendar of Events with link and via email with link with (shared with other Oro Sponsors);
• Sponsorship advertisement & link on our website, in our email reminders, flyers, & Advertisements for events.
Sponsorship Option 2
$5,000
Valid for one year
• Medium PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE 401 SHADY AVE, as a Main Gold Sponsor Contributor;
• Shared Half Screen Advertisement on our Slide show at all of our Events, listed under the Second Sponsorship: Argento Sponsorship (alphabetical) on our website and newsletters;
• Full Screen 30 sec Video Advertisement before all films (provided by Sponsor);
• Name of Sponsor in Half Screen (in cycle more frequent) before all Films;
• Sponsor name on the Main Page of Calendar of Events with link and via email with link with (shared with other Argento Sponsors);
• Sponsorship advertisement & link on our website, in our email reminders, flyers, & Advertisements for events.
Sponsorship Option 3
$3,000
Valid for one year
• Small PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE 401 SHADY AVE
• Shared Screen Advertisement on our slide show at all of our Events
• Listed under the Third Sponsorship: Bronzo Sponsorship (alphabetical)
• Name of Sponsor in 1/4 Screen (in cycle of Sponsors) Before films as Third Bronzo Sponsor;
• Sponsor Name on the Main Page of Calendar of events with link (shared with other Bronzo Sponsors);
• Sponsorship advertisement on our website with link for remaining events
Sponsorship Option 4
$1,000
Valid for one year
• Small PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE 401 SHADY AVE
• Name of Sponsor in 1/8 screen (in cycle of Sponsors) before films
• Sponsor Name on the Main page of Calendar of Events with link (Shared with other General Sponsors)
• Sponsorship Advertisement on our website for events with link
Sponsorship Option 5
$500
Valid for one year
SMALL PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE SHADY AVE
• Name of Sponsor in 1/8 screen (in cycle of sponsors less frequent) before films
• Sponsorship Advertisement on our website on Sponsorship page with link
Sponsorship Option 6
$300
Valid for one year
• Very SMALL PRINT ON POSTER OUTSIDE SHADY AVE
• Sponsorship Advertisement on our website Sponsorship page with link.
