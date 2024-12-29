Canton-Madison 2024 Pledge Appeal

2024 Pledge Appeal

Supporting your local alumni chapter is more than just an expression of school spirit; it's a crucial investment in the future of our alma mater and its students. When you pledge your support, you're not just giving back financially—you're opening doors for future generations who aspire to walk the halls of our university.

We've made contributing as convenient as possible with several options to suit different budgets:

- Pledge just $25 a month until December, starting May 2024.

- Make a one-time donation of $250, payable by December 1, 2024.

- Donate a one-time $500 contribution, due by December 1, 2024.

Remember, all contributions are tax-deductible, and your generosity directly enhances scholarships, campus facilities, and educational programs. This support not only aids students but also bolsters the value of our degrees by enriching the university’s offerings and reputation.

This year, your pledge is especially significant, as this campaign is our sole fundraiser for 2024. By participating, you sustain our chapter and ensure we continue to provide vital resources and opportunities to our current and future alumni.

Please confirm your pledge selection by May 15, 2024. This will help us accurately forecast our fundraising goals for the year and ensure we can plan effectively for the support and expansion of our programs.

Thank you in advance for your participation. If you have any questions, contact me at 630-661-6056.

Sincerely,

Jacqueline V. Carson

Canton-Madison Alumni Chapter of MVSU

(Scan below)