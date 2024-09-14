Silent Auction for "Build Excellence - Our Journey Continues"

Student Art #1: Mosaic Impressions - Shaaz Mohammed (Gr.3)
$30
Starting bid
By: Shaaz Mohammed (Gr.3)
This beautiful piece is reminiscent of stained glass windows. Geometric shapes come alive against the backdrop of gemstone hues. The piece is rounded out by golden highlights and earth tones that work together to complete this delightful design.
By: Shaaz Mohammed (Gr.3)
This beautiful piece is reminiscent of stained glass windows. Geometric shapes come alive against the backdrop of gemstone hues. The piece is rounded out by golden highlights and earth tones that work together to complete this delightful design.
Student Art #2: Golden Ambience - Abdullah & Rehmaan Afzal
$30
Starting bid
By: Abdullah (Gr.5) & Rehmaan Afzal (Gr.4)
Geometric shapes reign supreme against the smooth golden backdrop of this piece. Our eye is not only drawn to the shapes themselves, but to the intricate patterns made by the shapes. A touch of calligraphic flair ends this piece beautifully.
By: Abdullah (Gr.5) & Rehmaan Afzal (Gr.4)
Geometric shapes reign supreme against the smooth golden backdrop of this piece. Our eye is not only drawn to the shapes themselves, but to the intricate patterns made by the shapes. A touch of calligraphic flair ends this piece beautifully.
Student Art #3: Noble Eminence - Minaah Ali (Middle School)
$30
Starting bid
By:Minaah Ali (Middle School).
This stunning piece embodies the divine essence of Al-Noor (The Light) with a sapphire ombre background transitioning into midnight, symbolizing the journey from darkness to enlightenment. The intricate gold lattice overlay reflects the interconnected paths of faith, illuminated by Allah’s guiding light, celebrating the balance between structure and transcendence.
By:Minaah Ali (Middle School).
This stunning piece embodies the divine essence of Al-Noor (The Light) with a sapphire ombre background transitioning into midnight, symbolizing the journey from darkness to enlightenment. The intricate gold lattice overlay reflects the interconnected paths of faith, illuminated by Allah’s guiding light, celebrating the balance between structure and transcendence.
Student Art #4: Mosaic Ambiance - Maya Sheikh( Gr.4)
$30
Starting bid
By : Maya Sheikh( Gr.4).
A beautiful series of shapes creates a rhythmic pattern that is both soothing and energizing.
The careful alignment and choice of colors evoke a sense of joy and peace. This artwork celebrates the beauty of mathematics and the visual language of geometry.
By : Maya Sheikh( Gr.4).
A beautiful series of shapes creates a rhythmic pattern that is both soothing and energizing.
The careful alignment and choice of colors evoke a sense of joy and peace. This artwork celebrates the beauty of mathematics and the visual language of geometry.
Student Art #5: Inspired Elegance - Grade 10
$30
Starting bid
By: Grade 10.
The bold composition of triangles in varying sizes dominates this artwork, and evokes feelings of unity and interconnectedness. This painting invites viewers to reflect on the relationship between individual elements and the whole.
By: Grade 10.
The bold composition of triangles in varying sizes dominates this artwork, and evokes feelings of unity and interconnectedness. This painting invites viewers to reflect on the relationship between individual elements and the whole.
Student Art #6: Dynamic Connection - Lana & Lailia Alsheikh
$30
Starting bid
By:Lana & Lailia Alsheikh.
This geometric painting features a series of overlapping lines and angles, creating a kaleidoscopic effect. The vibrant blues and golds pop, adding to the artwork's allure. It serves as a reminder of the beauty found in complexity and the unexpected interactions of shapes.
By:Lana & Lailia Alsheikh.
This geometric painting features a series of overlapping lines and angles, creating a kaleidoscopic effect. The vibrant blues and golds pop, adding to the artwork's allure. It serves as a reminder of the beauty found in complexity and the unexpected interactions of shapes.
Student Art #7: Breath of Peace - Ahmed Safiyeh (MS)
$30
Starting bid
By: Ahmed Safiyeh (Middle School).
The calm and peace of this captivating piece is profound. The use of structured shape against the fluid airy backdrop creates both a sense of calm and tranquility. Well placed uses of bold and muted colors draw the viewer in and create a wonderful visual experience.
By: Ahmed Safiyeh (Middle School).
The calm and peace of this captivating piece is profound. The use of structured shape against the fluid airy backdrop creates both a sense of calm and tranquility. Well placed uses of bold and muted colors draw the viewer in and create a wonderful visual experience.
Student Art #8: Interconnected Balance -Sophia Ashrafi(Gr.3)
$30
Starting bid
By: Sophia Ashrafi (Gr.3).
In this work, a bold arrangement of shapes creates a sense of depth and perspective. The varying sizes and orientations of the shapes suggest a three-dimensional quality, drawing the viewer into the artwork. The use of shadow and light also work to create a captivating visual experience.
By: Sophia Ashrafi (Gr.3).
In this work, a bold arrangement of shapes creates a sense of depth and perspective. The varying sizes and orientations of the shapes suggest a three-dimensional quality, drawing the viewer into the artwork. The use of shadow and light also work to create a captivating visual experience.
Student Art #9: Balanced Inspiration - Aaira Mubeen (Gr.5)
$30
Starting bid
By: Aaira Mubeen (Gr.5).
A dynamic composition featuring a complex silver lattice design and bold golden designs forms an impressive visual narrative. The painter's precision in aligning the shapes speaks to the beauty of structure and symmetry.
By: Aaira Mubeen (Gr.5).
A dynamic composition featuring a complex silver lattice design and bold golden designs forms an impressive visual narrative. The painter's precision in aligning the shapes speaks to the beauty of structure and symmetry.
Student Art #10: The Mosaic Garden - Samar Hasib (Gr.3)
$30
Starting bid
By: Samar Hasib (Gr.3).
Against a beautiful textured teal backdrop, this work showcases a combination of sharp angles and soft curves. The piece conveys a sense of ease and movement, and invites viewers to examine the beauty between fluidity and wonderfully structured design.
By: Samar Hasib (Gr.3).
Against a beautiful textured teal backdrop, this work showcases a combination of sharp angles and soft curves. The piece conveys a sense of ease and movement, and invites viewers to examine the beauty between fluidity and wonderfully structured design.
Student Art #11: Royal Elegance - Ibrahim Jaleel (Gr.3)
$30
Starting bid
By: Ibrahim Jaleel (Gr.3).
This artwork features a complex arrangement of shapes, each filled with intricate patterns and textures. The repetitive shapes create a mesmerizing effect, drawing the viewer into a world of detail. The artist's use of color adds vibrancy, turning the piece into a celebration of structure and design.
By: Ibrahim Jaleel (Gr.3).
This artwork features a complex arrangement of shapes, each filled with intricate patterns and textures. The repetitive shapes create a mesmerizing effect, drawing the viewer into a world of detail. The artist's use of color adds vibrancy, turning the piece into a celebration of structure and design.
Student Art #12: Beauty by Design - Haadiyah B. & Eshal H.
$30
Starting bid
By: Haadiyah Bumbia & Eshal Haider (Grade 9)
A dynamic interplay of lines and angles characterizes this abstract painting, where squares assemble with bursts of color. The structure within the piece conveys a wonderful sense of balance and vibrancy.
By: Haadiyah Bumbia & Eshal Haider (Grade 9)
A dynamic interplay of lines and angles characterizes this abstract painting, where squares assemble with bursts of color. The structure within the piece conveys a wonderful sense of balance and vibrancy.
Student Art #13: Joy by Design - Bushra K. & Tala A.
$30
Starting bid
By: Bushra Khairalden& Tala Aldeeb (Grade 9)
The painting showcases a series of shapes within a circle, creating a sense of movement and depth. Each vibrant hue seems to pulsate with energy, drawing the viewer's eye across the canvas. The harmonious color palette enhances the rhythm, making it an engaging visual experience.
By: Bushra Khairalden& Tala Aldeeb (Grade 9)
The painting showcases a series of shapes within a circle, creating a sense of movement and depth. Each vibrant hue seems to pulsate with energy, drawing the viewer's eye across the canvas. The harmonious color palette enhances the rhythm, making it an engaging visual experience.
Student Art #14: Blessed Ambiance - A marbled masterpiece
$30
Starting bid
By: Maryam Rehman
This beautiful and heartfelt piece exudes both humility and grace. Colors and shapes meld together to formulate this resplendent work. One is reminded that Allah is the only One who we can turn to in the most challenging of times.
By: Maryam Rehman
This beautiful and heartfelt piece exudes both humility and grace. Colors and shapes meld together to formulate this resplendent work. One is reminded that Allah is the only One who we can turn to in the most challenging of times.
Student Art #15: Geometric Nobility - Aariz Rehman Grade 3
$30
Starting bid
By: Aariz Rehman Grade 3
This one of a kind design seamlessly combines geometric shapes and smooth calligraphic lines to create a sense of peace and tranquility. The beautiful blue hues in the background usher in a breath of fresh air as the golden accents complete this inspired and thoughtful piece.
By: Aariz Rehman Grade 3
This one of a kind design seamlessly combines geometric shapes and smooth calligraphic lines to create a sense of peace and tranquility. The beautiful blue hues in the background usher in a breath of fresh air as the golden accents complete this inspired and thoughtful piece.
Student Art #16: Inspired Essence - Mahmoud Kobisi
$30
Starting bid
By: Mahmoud Kobisi (Grade 4)
This artwork features a series of shapes and fluid calligraphic lines which draws viewers in.
This piece invites them to contemplate the layers of meaning within the shapes. It serves as a powerful reminder of the beauty and complexity of geometric design.
By: Mahmoud Kobisi (Grade 4)
This artwork features a series of shapes and fluid calligraphic lines which draws viewers in.
This piece invites them to contemplate the layers of meaning within the shapes. It serves as a powerful reminder of the beauty and complexity of geometric design.
Maryam Rehman - Blessed Ambiance
$100
Starting bid
Artist: Maryam Rehman.
This triptych is a wonderful display of elegance and serenity. Bold neutral hues combine to give a reminder
to the greatness of Allah. Each panel holds its own, and also works together to give a stunning visual display. (Price for set of 3)
Artist: Maryam Rehman.
This triptych is a wonderful display of elegance and serenity. Bold neutral hues combine to give a reminder
to the greatness of Allah. Each panel holds its own, and also works together to give a stunning visual display. (Price for set of 3)
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #1
$100
Starting bid
Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing the glorious Kaabah
Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing the glorious Kaabah
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #2
$100
Starting bid
Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a muslim going into Ruku and Sajood
Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a muslim going into Ruku and Sajood
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #3
$100
Starting bid
Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing the moon surrounded by clouds
Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing the moon surrounded by clouds
Fozia Syed Art Exhibit #4
$100
Starting bid
Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing beautiful madinah
Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing beautiful madinah
Fozia Syed 3D Art Exhibit #1
$2,000
Starting bid
3D Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a boat.
3D Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a boat.
Fozia Syed 3D Art Exhibit #2
$2,500
Starting bid
3D Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a Medina Souk.
3D Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a Medina Souk.
Fozia Syed 3D Art Exhibit #3
$2,000
Starting bid
3D Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a bougainvillea .
3D Art Exhibit by Artist Fozia Syed showing a bougainvillea .
Hina Chaudhry Art#1: Bismillah Ar Rahman Ar Rahim
$3,000
Starting bid
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
This piece represents the beautiful chaos of life — a tangle of challenges, emotions, and journeys that ultimately centers around divine guidance. The intricate calligraphy of Bismillah Ar-Rahman Ar-Rahim emerges from the abstraction, reminding us that amidst the messiness, there is purpose, grace, and mercy.
Every stroke, every line, tells a story of surrender and trust, of finding calm in the storm. Let this artwork serve as a daily reminder in your space: begin everything with faith, and watch the beauty unfold.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 48 x 60
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
This piece represents the beautiful chaos of life — a tangle of challenges, emotions, and journeys that ultimately centers around divine guidance. The intricate calligraphy of Bismillah Ar-Rahman Ar-Rahim emerges from the abstraction, reminding us that amidst the messiness, there is purpose, grace, and mercy.
Every stroke, every line, tells a story of surrender and trust, of finding calm in the storm. Let this artwork serve as a daily reminder in your space: begin everything with faith, and watch the beauty unfold.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 48 x 60
Hina Chaudhry Art#2: Illusions
$2,500
Starting bid
“The life of this world is only the enjoyment of deception” (Qur’an 57:20).
Life is like a game of chess. We spend so much time strategizing, chasing the next move—status, wealth, success—only to realize it’s all temporary.
In chess, every piece eventually returns to the same box. Similarly, the illusions of this world—its fleeting victories and losses—fade away. The true “checkmate” is preparing for the eternal, where our choices here determine our position in the next life. Are we focused on the game or the goal beyond it?
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 48
“The life of this world is only the enjoyment of deception” (Qur’an 57:20).
Life is like a game of chess. We spend so much time strategizing, chasing the next move—status, wealth, success—only to realize it’s all temporary.
In chess, every piece eventually returns to the same box. Similarly, the illusions of this world—its fleeting victories and losses—fade away. The true “checkmate” is preparing for the eternal, where our choices here determine our position in the next life. Are we focused on the game or the goal beyond it?
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 48
Hina Chaudhry Art#3: Divine Lines
$4,000
Starting bid
Title: Divine Lines: Allah and Muhammad in Kufic with Sacred Landmarks
Unveiling the timeless allure of Kufic calligraphy, where ancient meets modern in perfect harmony. Its geometric precision and minimalist elegance effortlessly transcend time, making it a visual marvel that resonates with contemporary aesthetics. Celebrating the rich heritage of Islamic art, Kufic whispers secrets of the past while embracing the sleek simplicity of the present. Witness the captivating beauty of tradition reimagined, where the ancient script dances boldly into the modern world.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 36, set of two
Title: Divine Lines: Allah and Muhammad in Kufic with Sacred Landmarks
Unveiling the timeless allure of Kufic calligraphy, where ancient meets modern in perfect harmony. Its geometric precision and minimalist elegance effortlessly transcend time, making it a visual marvel that resonates with contemporary aesthetics. Celebrating the rich heritage of Islamic art, Kufic whispers secrets of the past while embracing the sleek simplicity of the present. Witness the captivating beauty of tradition reimagined, where the ancient script dances boldly into the modern world.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 36, set of two
Hina Chaudhry Art#4: The Throne Verse in Timeless Kufic
$5,000
Starting bid
An elegant depiction of Ayat-ul-Kursi, the Verse of the Throne, crafted in bold Kufic script. This artwork embodies the grandeur and protection of Allah’s eternal words, blending traditional calligraphy with a modern aesthetic to inspire awe and spiritual reflection.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 48
An elegant depiction of Ayat-ul-Kursi, the Verse of the Throne, crafted in bold Kufic script. This artwork embodies the grandeur and protection of Allah’s eternal words, blending traditional calligraphy with a modern aesthetic to inspire awe and spiritual reflection.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 36 x 48
Hina Chaudhry Art#5: Unity in Devotion
$5,000
Starting bid
A luminous golden light stretches across the vast darkness, symbolizing divine guidance amidst the unknown. The Kaaba stands as the axis of devotion. Below, textured strokes evoke a sea of souls in unity, their reverent forms rising like whispers toward the heavens. This piece captures the sanctity and unity of pilgrimage, a timeless reflection of hope, guidance, and spiritual connection.
Emerging from the vast darkness, a golden light signifies the divine presence above the sacred Kaaba, symbolizing divine guidance amidst the unknown. Below, textured forms represent the countless worshippers, their devotion rising like waves of light toward the eternal. This artwork captures the sanctity and unity of pilgrimage, a timeless reflection of hope, guidance, and spiritual connection.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 48 x 60
A luminous golden light stretches across the vast darkness, symbolizing divine guidance amidst the unknown. The Kaaba stands as the axis of devotion. Below, textured strokes evoke a sea of souls in unity, their reverent forms rising like whispers toward the heavens. This piece captures the sanctity and unity of pilgrimage, a timeless reflection of hope, guidance, and spiritual connection.
Emerging from the vast darkness, a golden light signifies the divine presence above the sacred Kaaba, symbolizing divine guidance amidst the unknown. Below, textured forms represent the countless worshippers, their devotion rising like waves of light toward the eternal. This artwork captures the sanctity and unity of pilgrimage, a timeless reflection of hope, guidance, and spiritual connection.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 48 x 60
Hina Chaudhry Art#6: The Radiance of Ayat-ul-Kursi
$5,000
Starting bid
A mesmerizing tapestry of vibrant hues brings the sacred words of Ayat-ul-Kursi to life, capturing the divine protection and wisdom it embodies. Each letter dances with color, creating a rhythmic flow that celebrates the beauty of Quranic calligraphy. This artwork serves as a beacon of faith, a reminder of Allah's throne and His boundless mercy, perfect for illuminating any space with spiritual serenity.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 48 x 48
A mesmerizing tapestry of vibrant hues brings the sacred words of Ayat-ul-Kursi to life, capturing the divine protection and wisdom it embodies. Each letter dances with color, creating a rhythmic flow that celebrates the beauty of Quranic calligraphy. This artwork serves as a beacon of faith, a reminder of Allah's throne and His boundless mercy, perfect for illuminating any space with spiritual serenity.
Mixed media on gallery wrapped stretched canvas, 48 x 48
Saima Khan Art#1: Ayat ul kursi & Ayat e karima
$3,500
Starting bid
1. Ayat ul kursi & Ayat e karima Hasbunallahu Wa nemal wakil Fabi aye allah rabbikuma tukazziban Calligraphy
Size:50×50 inches
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Ayat ul kursi & Ayat e karima” design.
The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
1. Ayat ul kursi & Ayat e karima Hasbunallahu Wa nemal wakil Fabi aye allah rabbikuma tukazziban Calligraphy
Size:50×50 inches
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Ayat ul kursi & Ayat e karima” design.
The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban Calligraphy Painting
Size: 24×36 inches with Gold Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy with abstract artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban” design.
The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban Calligraphy Painting
Size: 24×36 inches with Gold Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy with abstract artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban” design.
The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
Saima Khan Art#3: La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka
$1,250
Starting bid
3. La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka Calligraphy Art
Size: 24×36 inches with Gold Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy and abstract artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka” design.
The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
3. La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka Calligraphy Art
Size: 24×36 inches with Gold Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy and abstract artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “La Ilaha Illa Anta Subhanaka” design.
The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
Saima Khan Art#4: Sufi Whirling Dervish
$1,000
Starting bid
4. Sufi Whirling Dervish Calligraphy Painting
Size: 40×40 inches with Gold Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Sufi Whirling Dervish” design.
The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
4. Sufi Whirling Dervish Calligraphy Painting
Size: 40×40 inches with Gold Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Sufi Whirling Dervish” design.
The elegant gold frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
Saima Khan Art#5: Surah Al Fatiha
$2,780
Starting bid
Surah Al Fatiha Calligraphy
Size: 60×48 inches
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy & abstract artwork blend persian design and colors by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Surah Al Fatiha” design.
Surah Al Fatiha Calligraphy
Size: 60×48 inches
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy & abstract artwork blend persian design and colors by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Surah Al Fatiha” design.
Saima Khan Art#6: Golden Dome Mosque
$3,250
Starting bid
Golden Dome Mosque Painting
Size: 44x32 inches with brown wooden Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Golden Dome Mosque” design.
The elegant wooden frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
Golden Dome Mosque Painting
Size: 44x32 inches with brown wooden Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Exquisite calligraphy artwork by SKMODERNART.
Captivating “Golden Dome Mosque” design.
The elegant wooden frame enhances its beauty.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
Hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil
Size: 57x27 inches with Gold Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas.
This glamorous full.with glitter and textured painting. Has modern gold mirror framed.
Hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil
Size: 57x27 inches with Gold Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas.
This glamorous full.with glitter and textured painting. Has modern gold mirror framed.
Saima Khan Art#9: Allah & Muhammad SAW
$1,200
Starting bid
Allah & Muhammad SAW
Size: 30x40 inches Stretched Canvas.
Acrylic & Abstract blend with persian design.
Allah & Muhammad SAW
Size: 30x40 inches Stretched Canvas.
Acrylic & Abstract blend with persian design.
Saima Khan Art#10: Surah Rehman & Ayat e Karima
$1,567
Starting bid
Surah Rehman - Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban & Ayat e Karima Calligraphy Painting
* Size: 52x27 nches with Black Frame
* Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
* Surface: Stretched Canvas
Surah Rehman - Fabi-ayyi ala-i rabbikuma tukazziban & Ayat e Karima Calligraphy Painting
* Size: 52x27 nches with Black Frame
* Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
* Surface: Stretched Canvas
Saima Khan Art#11: AYAT UL KURSI
$4,750
Starting bid
AYAT UL KURSI
Size: 65x50 inches with gold frame.
Modern Abstract with glitter and texture Acrylic Painting.
AYAT UL KURSI
Size: 65x50 inches with gold frame.
Modern Abstract with glitter and texture Acrylic Painting.
Saima Khan Art#12: hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil
$1,789
Starting bid
hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil
Size: 57x27 inches with black Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas.
This glamorous full with silver glitter and textured painting.
hasbiyallahu wani'mal wakil
Size: 57x27 inches with black Frame
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas.
This glamorous full with silver glitter and textured painting.
Saima Khan Art#13: Gold Moon Sufi Whirling Dervish
$2,545
Starting bid
Gold Moon Sufi Whirling Dervish Calligraphy Painting
Size: 48x30 inches
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Modern gold leaf and glitter abstract sufi artwork.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
Gold Moon Sufi Whirling Dervish Calligraphy Painting
Size: 48x30 inches
Medium: Acrylic on Stretched Canvas
Surface: Stretched Canvas
Description:
Modern gold leaf and glitter abstract sufi artwork.
Ideal for enhancing any space.
"Legendary Keepsake : Signed & Framed Hakeem Olajuwon Jersey
$300
Starting bid
Don't miss the opportunity to get this one-of-a-kind custom framed jersey, authentically signed by our esteemed brother Hakeem Olajuwon!
Don't miss the opportunity to get this one-of-a-kind custom framed jersey, authentically signed by our esteemed brother Hakeem Olajuwon!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!