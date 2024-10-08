Morrison School Golf Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Includes: 2 golf foursomes, Logo on golf towel, Booth at registration the day of event, Recognition displayed at registration, on social media outlets and on tournament publications, Name and logo displayed on 2 tee signs, Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags
Includes:1 golf foursome, Recognition displayed at registration, on social media outlets and on tournament publications, Name and logo displayed on 2 tee signs, Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags
Includes: 1 golf foursome, Recognition on social media outlets and at event, Name and logo displayed on 1 tee sign, Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags
Includes: 1 golf foursome, Recognition on all social media outlets, Recognition on tournament publications, Name and logo displayed on lunch tent or beverage cart
Includes: Name and logo displayed on 1 tee sign, Name and logo displayed at event, Recognition on tournament publications
Includes: Name and logo displayed at event, Recognition on tournament publication
Includes: Name and logo displayed on 1 tee sign
Includes: 1 golf foursome, lunch, dinner, and door prizes for each player
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!