Morrison School

Morrison School

Morrison School Golf Sponsorship

6045 Old Jonesboro Rd

Bristol, TN 37620

Morrison Sponsorship item
Morrison Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes: 2 golf foursomes, Logo on golf towel, Booth at registration the day of event, Recognition displayed at registration, on social media outlets and on tournament publications, Name and logo displayed on 2 tee signs, Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes:1 golf foursome, Recognition displayed at registration, on social media outlets and on tournament publications, Name and logo displayed on 2 tee signs, Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags

Black Sponsorship item
Black Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes: 1 golf foursome, Recognition on social media outlets and at event, Name and logo displayed on 1 tee sign, Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags

Lunch or Beverage Sponsorship item
Lunch or Beverage Sponsorship
$750

Includes: 1 golf foursome, Recognition on all social media outlets, Recognition on tournament publications, Name and logo displayed on lunch tent or beverage cart

Maverick Sponsorship item
Maverick Sponsorship
$500

Includes: Name and logo displayed on 1 tee sign, Name and logo displayed at event, Recognition on tournament publications

Hole-In-One Sponsorship item
Hole-In-One Sponsorship
$300

Includes: Name and logo displayed at event, Recognition on tournament publication

Tee Sponsorship item
Tee Sponsorship
$100

Includes: Name and logo displayed on 1 tee sign

Team Sponsor item
Team Sponsor
$400

Includes: 1 golf foursome, lunch, dinner, and door prizes for each player

Add a donation for Morrison School

$

