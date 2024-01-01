SANA First Anniversary Celebration

Namaste SANA Devotees and Supporters,





Join us in celebrating the first anniversary of the Sivagiri Ashram of North America on May 25th & 26th of this year. Experience a transformative journey at our spiritual empowerment retreat, engage in soul-nourishing activities, connect with like-minded individuals, experience the unique cultural programs, and savor the flavors of our delicious food, all while enhancing your spiritual growth and well-being. Everyone is welcome to join us for any of these events; kindly register using the form provided to help us plan accordingly. We humbly request a donation of $101.00 with proceeds benefiting SANA for all the poojas. Additionally, supporters can donate for food (Annadanam) as we plan to provide free breakfast, lunch, and dinner for all participants during these two days. See event details below.





Parking is available at ashram & overflow parking is available at 9995 Marshall Corner Road, White Plains, MD 20695