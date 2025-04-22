Support Wallenpaupack Youth Lacrosse – Raffle Fundraiser 2025
Gait Women's Air 2 Izzy Scane Complete Lacrosse Stick
$2
One of the absolute best women's stick you can buy, and it's Izzy Scane edition, one of the top lacrosse players in the world! Stick valued at $289.
Taylor Moreno Signed Goalie Gloves
$2
Nike Vapor Pro lacrosse goalie gloves signed by professional lacrosse superstar goalie, Taylor Moreno. Goalie for the California Palms of the WLL, 2x National Champion with UNC, Team USA Gold Medalist, 3x All-American, Tewaaraton Finalist... and on and on and on with awesomeness! Valued over $180
Taylor Moreno Signed Goalie Stick Head
$2
Nike Prime Elite goalie head signed by professional lacrosse superstar goalie, Taylor Moreno. Goalie for the California Palms of the WLL, 2x National Champion with UNC, Team USA Gold Medalist, 3x All-American, Tewaaraton Finalist... and on and on and on with awesomeness! Valued over $175
Cascade XRS Pro USA National Team Helmet
$2
Custom USA Youth National Team helmet, Cascade XRS Pro 2024, brand new! Estimated value of $380.
Asher Nolting Signed Jersey
$2
Asher Nolting, #32, one of the PLL's top attackmen, signed replica jersey, sized men's XL. Valued over $180.
Mira Shane U of M Signed Goalie Helmet
$2
Official University of Michigan goalie helmet signed by Mira Shane. Mira holds several records at Michigan, including most saves, most wins by a goalkeeper, and highest save percentage, and was a Tewaaraton award finalist!
