Addisyn Blakeney Fairshare Payment

Oak View Middle School Band Boosters, Inc.

1203 SW 250th Street

Newberry, Florida 32669

Tax I.D./EIN 46-2090440

State Registration #CH43605

501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation





OVMS Band Boosters Fairshare Policy for 2023-2024

The OVMS Band Boosters are a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. Any charitable donations made to the Boosters by individuals or businesses are tax-deductible (see Patron Form), except Fairshare contributions and fundraising proceeds, which are not tax-deductible.



The costs to operate the band program are well in excess of funding received from the county. Therefore, in order to support the band's programs and activities, each student will be asked to support the band through fundraising with a specific amount, or Fairshare, to help cover planned operating expenses of the band that are not covered by the county. Fairshare contributions are used to: purchase and repair instruments (about $6,000/year), buy music (about $60-80 per piece we play), purchase end of year awards and medals (about $1,300/year), pay for uniform cleaning (about $400/year), pay required performance entry fees (about $20 per student in each performing band per year), purchase equipment (about $2,000/year), pay for transportation for performance trips (about $5,000/year), and many other expenses.

Fairshare is $100.00 per student for all Beginning Band students

(The entire $100.00 of this Fairshare contribution is designated for

the Boosters' general fund for program expenses noted above.)

Fairshare is $250.00 per student for all Concert and Symphonic Band students

($75.00 of this Fairshare contribution is designated for the Boosters' general fund

for program expenses noted above; the remaining $175.00 is designated

for performance trip-related expenses for all students in these two bands.)