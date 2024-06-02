Hosted by

Cub Scouts Pack 503

About this event

Sales closed

2024 Cub Scouts Pack 503 Family Campout

10991 Wheatland Rd NE

Keizer, OR 97303, USA

Register for Family Camp:
$50
READ ALL DETAILS... Cost is based on NUMBER SCOUTS in your family (not per family member, nor number of children). How to REMOVE the "Donation Fee": 1. CLICK the "Support the 100% free platform we use!" 2. CHANGE to "OTHER" 3. ENTER "0"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!