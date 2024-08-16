8/16/24 Arts and Crafts/Dance Night at the Rainbow City Community Center





JOIN US FOR ARTS & CRAFTS, DINNER AND DANCING

Friday 8/16/2024 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm

at the

Rainbow City Community Center

3702 Rainbow Drive

Rainbow City, AL 35906

Maranatha Alabama invites all adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to our event! This event is FREE and is intended to provide an environment allowing for our adults to develop meaningful relationships with one another. Caretakers are welcome to attend or drop their adult off to enjoy themselves, however, the adult must be able to participate with minimal supervision.

For more information contact Chiho Sullivan at 256-485-3225 or via email at [email protected].





Events will be held every month on the 3rd Friday (except September). Check our website, www.maranathaalabama.org for updates.