8th Grade Dance Permission Slip
Event: 8th Grade Dance
Location: The Studios by FHHT
3 Bridal Avenue West Warwick, RI
Date/Time: Friday, May 10th, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost: $25.00 - Deadline to purchase ticket is Friday May 3, 2024
Any family experiencing financial hardship please contact Ms. Goffe @ [email protected]
Students attending must be present the day of the event.
Students should have no major office disciplinary referrals resulting in a suspension during quarter 4.
Anyone who is uncooperative, belligerent, or in any way in violation of expectations for proper decorum will be referred immediately to the administrator/dean for disciplinary action and/or removal from the event. ONLY current SMS 8th graders will be allowed to attend the event.