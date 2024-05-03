Logo
8th Grade Dance

3 Bridal

8th Grade Dance Permission Slip 


Event: 8th Grade Dance 

Location: The Studios by FHHT

3 Bridal Avenue West Warwick, RI

 Date/Time: Friday, May 10th, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Cost: $25.00  - Deadline to purchase ticket is Friday May 3, 2024

Any family experiencing financial hardship please contact Ms. Goffe @ [email protected]

 


  1. Students attending must be present the day of the event.

  2. Students should have no major office disciplinary referrals resulting in a suspension during quarter 4. 

  3. Anyone who is uncooperative, belligerent, or in any way in violation of expectations for proper decorum will be referred immediately to the administrator/dean for disciplinary action and/or removal from the event. ONLY current SMS 8th graders will be allowed to attend the event.

