MexiVAN Cinco de Mayo Celebration

What: Walking Taco Lunch, drinks & desserts, 50/50, raffle prizes, kid-friendly fun, and more!

When: Sunday, May 5, 2023, 12-2 PM

Where: 4 by 4 Brewing, Fremont Hills, 9003 Sawgrass Ave, Nixa, MO

How Much: $15 per person; $10 for kids 3-12; Free for 2 & under

Why: We are celebrating THREE local families that enGAGE Mobility has helped get wheelchair accessible vans! 100% of event proceeds will fund accessible transportation for future families!