Musical Theatre Camp 2024

Young performers grades 7th-12th will have a blast this week learning musical theatre basics of voice, acting and dance. Classes with Macy Ladner and Lisa Valentine begin at 9AM till 3PM on June 10-14. Students will spend the week preparing a showcase for Friday, June 14 at noon for their invited guests. Space is limited to only 15, so register as soon as possible.





Please fill the registration form completely to determine the role best suited for your student's success in the program. Please wear clothing for movement and closed toe shoes or athletic shoes. Students will bring a sack lunch and water bottle each day and two snacks will be provided by the Ritz. Students should arrive promptly at 9AM so we can begin immediately.