Pack 20 | Mystic Aquarium Payment Portal

Come join us on a fantastic aquatic adventure as we learn about all the creatures that call the sea their home. They'll be penguins, jellyfish, sea lions and more! Imagine exploring Mystic Aquarium after hours when all the visitors have left for the evening. Greeted by your Aquarium hosts, your night will include educational programming geared for youth ages 5-12, exploration time in the Aquarium’s main gallery, and an evening snack before you tuck into your sleeping bags and sleep in front of the indoor exhibits. In the morning, you will enjoy a continental breakfast and tour the exhibits to visit beluga whales, penguins, seals, and sea lions. All overnight attendees will also receive a patch and free admission to the Aquarium for the following morning. Please note that our overnight programs cannot accommodate youth under 5 years of age. Children (age 5 and over) must be accompanied by a paid adult at a minimum ratio of 1 chaperone to 5 children. Please remember to eat prior to checking-in as dinner is not provided during the overnight. An evening snack and a continental breakfast are provided. Pre-registration is required for all overnights.

