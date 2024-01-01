Club EMU's Talent Showcase and Silent Auction 2024

Club Everyone, Me and U is a nonprofit social group for neurodivergent individuals ages 16 through adult, serving the Portland Oregon Metro areas..."Where you can be a friend and make a friend with acceptance, understanding and kindness"





Join Club Everyone, Me and U at our second annual talent showcase and silent auction fundraiser.

Our talent showcase idea comes from the heart of one of our Club EMU Ambassador Participants. She wanted to help host a talent showcase where she and fellow neurodivergent participants could perform and share their talents in an accepting environment and to show the world that they too could do great things.

Our raffle and silent auction fundraiser ... will help us raise funds to provide future social activities and events for teens and adults in our neurodivergent community. Reoccurring social opportunities for teens and adults experiencing disability are very hard to find and having these opportunities makes the world of difference for neurodivergent teens and adults. Our activities provide a safe place to help build friendships and connections where individuals feel accepted and understood. Not only are our participants building connections but they are also learning social skills, independent skills, and improving mental health along the way, while interacting at our events.

Note: Neurodivergent performers do not need to purchase a ticket. If you are a performer, please email us for a code to receive free seating before your families purchase their tickets.

This year seating is all one general admission price at $25 a person, with 3 free raffle tickets per purchased ticket.

A﻿dditonal raffle tickets purchase at event $2 each or 6 for $10

Note- Tickets must be pre-purchased, no tickets will be sold at the door. No refunds

The event will have appetizers, desserts and refreshments. Beer and wine for purchase at event

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Location: Mcmenamins Mission Theater

1624 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209

*Must be present to receive raffle and auction items





🚨By registering for this event you also acknowledge that Club EMU is not liable for any mishaps or inquiries during our events. You also acknowledge photos and video may be taken during the events and used by Club Everyone, Me and U.





*By registering for the event, all participants pledge to follow Club Everyone, Me, and U's mission and motto below and be respectful to one another.

"Be a friend and make a friend with acceptance, understanding, and kindness"

💥If you normally prefer or need assistance your support person must be actively present during the duration of the event.

All Minors must have their parent/guardian actively present during the duration of the event.



