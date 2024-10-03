48 to Create Volunteer Registration (all dates all slots)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH - 8AM - 3PM
Are you a SAC RTF student or multimedia industry professional who wants to help a school team with their competition film? We're looking for filmmakers, photographers, graphic designers, and post-production editors to help each team complete their project. Please indicate on your volunteer form which skills you'll be able to provide to help your assigned team.
Team Mentor - Full Day (Sunday, November 9th)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH - 8AM - 1PM
Event Photographer
We're looking for a professional photographer to capture the event during key times of the event on both Saturday, November 9th and Sunday, November 10th. More specifics will be provided upon registration. Please indicate your exact availability for either day or both days on your volunteer form.
Event Videographer
We're looking for a professional videographer to capture the event during key times of the event on both Saturday, November 9th and Sunday, November 10th. More specifics will be provided upon registration. Please indicate your exact availability for either day or both days on your volunteer form.
General Volunteer - Morning Shift (Saturday, November 9th)
MORNING SHIFT - NOVEMBER 9TH - 7AM - 12PM
Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer - Afternoon Shift (Saturday, November 9th)
AFTERNOON SHIFT - NOVEMBER 9TH - 11:30AM - 4:30PM
Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer - Full Day (Saturday, November 9th)
FULL DAY - NOVEMBER 9TH - 8AM - 3PM
Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer - Morning Shift (Sunday, November 10th)
MORNING SHIFT - NOVEMBER 10TH - 8AM - 12PM
Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer - Afternoon Shift (Sunday, November 10th)
AFTERNOON SHIFT - NOVEMBER 10TH - 11:30AM - 3PM
Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
General Volunteer - Full Day (Sunday, November 10th)
FULL DAY - NOVEMBER 10TH - 8AM - 3PM
Help our team put on a stellar event for our local middle school and high schools. We're looking for individuals to help be runners, setup and cleanup crew, decorations, student check in / check out, and general event logistics.
Food Pick Up/Set Up - Breakfast - (Saturday, November 9th)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH - 7AM - 8:30AM
Pick up, delivery and set up of event breakfast by 8am. Exact logistics will be secured and specifics will be provided.
Food Pick Up/Set Up - Lunch - (Saturday, November 9th)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH - 12PM - 2PM
Pick up, delivery and set up of event lunch by 12:30pm. Exact logistics will be secured and specifics will be provided.
Food Pick Up/Set Up - Breakfast - (Sunday, November 10th)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH - 7AM - 8:30AM
Pick up, delivery and set up of event breakfast by 8am. Exact logistics will be secured and specifics will be provided.
Food Pick Up/Set Up - Lunch - (Sunday, November 10th)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH - 12PM - 2PM
Pick up, delivery and set up of event lunch by 12:30pm. Exact logistics will be secured and specifics will be provided.
