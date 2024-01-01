Lakeridge Youth Football Mother's Day Raffle

Come support Lakeridge Youth Football and celebrate a special Mom in your life by purchasing a raffle ticket to win one of these two amazing baskets! Gift baskets include a delightful array of goodies such as wine, candles, face products/Botox/ Laser treatment and gift cards to some amazing local locations. Treat your mom or yourself to this luxurious gift and help support our community.

A huge thank you to the following sponsors for donating.

Riccardo's Ristorante

Adorn

Golden

Dutch Bros

Skamania Gold

Willa and Jean Candles

Semona Michelle The Aesthetic Artist

Reviance

The Baekery