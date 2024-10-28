1st Annual Boots and Bling Fundraising Gala for Underground Bull Riders Productions

Admission for one to enjoy the full gala experience, meet the riders, stock contractors, producers and includes dinner, live entertainment, and access to the raffles, silent and live auctions.
Admission for one to enjoy the full gala experience, meet the riders, stock contractors, producers and includes dinner, live entertainment, and access to the raffles, silent and live auctions.
Couples Ticket
$200
Discounted rate for two attendees. Perfect for couples or friends wanting to share a memorable evening while supporting youth bull riding.
Discounted rate for two attendees. Perfect for couples or friends wanting to share a memorable evening while supporting youth bull riding.
VIP Ticket
$150
Enjoy exclusive perks, including priority seating, a complimentary drink, and special gift bag. The VIP experience offers you premium access and helps us reach our fundraising goals.
Enjoy exclusive perks, including priority seating, a complimentary drink, and special gift bag. The VIP experience offers you premium access and helps us reach our fundraising goals.
Table Sponsor
$1,000
Ideal for businesses or groups. Includes a reserved table for 10, recognition in the evening's programs and a special shoutout during the event.
Ideal for businesses or groups. Includes a reserved table for 10, recognition in the evening's programs and a special shoutout during the event.
Title Sponsor
$7,500
As our Title Sponsor, you'll receive prominent recognition throughout the event, including your logo on all promotional materials, banners and the event program. Your brand will be mentioned in all media releases and given a full-page ad in the program. Additionally you'll receive a reserved VIP table for ten with each person receiving a complimentary drink ticket and a special on-stage acknowledgement during the gala.
As our Title Sponsor, you'll receive prominent recognition throughout the event, including your logo on all promotional materials, banners and the event program. Your brand will be mentioned in all media releases and given a full-page ad in the program. Additionally you'll receive a reserved VIP table for ten with each person receiving a complimentary drink ticket and a special on-stage acknowledgement during the gala.
Gold Buckle Champion Sponsor
$5,000
Sponsors enjoy premium brand placement on select event signage, programs, and digital platforms. Your logo will be featured prominently, and you'll receive a half-page ad in the program, along with a reserved table for eight, complimentary drink ticket and acknowledgement during the evening.
Sponsors enjoy premium brand placement on select event signage, programs, and digital platforms. Your logo will be featured prominently, and you'll receive a half-page ad in the program, along with a reserved table for eight, complimentary drink ticket and acknowledgement during the evening.
Bull Riders Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsors will have their logos featured on the event program, select signage, and our website. You'll receive a quarter page ad in the program, special mention during the event, and reserved seating plus complimentary drink ticket for four guests.
Sponsors will have their logos featured on the event program, select signage, and our website. You'll receive a quarter page ad in the program, special mention during the event, and reserved seating plus complimentary drink ticket for four guests.
Arena Sponsor
$1,000
As an Arena Sponsor, your name or logo will appear in the event program and on specific signage. You'll also receive two tickets and a complimentary drink ticket to the event, providing a perfect opportunity to show your support and enjoy the evening with us.
As an Arena Sponsor, your name or logo will appear in the event program and on specific signage. You'll also receive two tickets and a complimentary drink ticket to the event, providing a perfect opportunity to show your support and enjoy the evening with us.
Chute Sponsor
$500
Chute Sponsors will be recognized in the program and with a small logo display at the event entrance. This level is a great way for local businesses or individuals to support our youth riders while gaining visibility.
Chute Sponsors will be recognized in the program and with a small logo display at the event entrance. This level is a great way for local businesses or individuals to support our youth riders while gaining visibility.
Add a donation for Underground Bull Riders Productions
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!