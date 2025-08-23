August 23-25th Blue Rocks Family Camping

Blue Rocks Family Campground is committed to helping families make memories that will last a lifetime. Join us as we travel to Lenhartsville, Pennsylvania to explore the boulder fields, nearby caverns, fish in the pond, swim in the pool and so much more! Space is limited (The group site was not available- but we have reserved multiple adjacent sites) At this time there is room for 12 tents. It may be possible to add on additional sites if more families are interested but that is not guaranteed so lock in your reservation. There will be no refunds for this event once the final payment has been made. Cost is $83 per family. Food will be an additional cost that will be collected closer to the trip. (Typically $15/person).