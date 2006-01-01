Annual Veterans Memorial Park Fundraising Dinner & Concert with Mac McAnally

After the grand day at the park, a fund-raising dinner will be held at the First Baptist Church of Pensacola in Chipley Hall with our special celebrity guest Mac McAnally. This special dinner concert for 300 music lovers and supporters of Veterans Memorial Park will be an evening to remember!





The evening will include guest speakers, a silent and maybe not so silent fun-filled auction, a fantastic dinner, followed by the concert by Mac McAnally!





McAnally is the guitarist in Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band and is recognized by his notable credits in country music with songs cut by Alabama (“Old Flame”), Kenny Chesney (“Back Where I Come From”), Sawyer Brown (“All These Years”), Shenandoah (“Two Dozen Roses”) and many others.





Turning conversations into song is one of McAnally’s greatest gifts, one that led to his induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007. Two of the songs from Once in a Lifetime come from that era. He co-wrote “Good Guys Win” for the 2006 film, Hoot, and felt like its optimistic tone needed to be heard in this divided time. McAnally has won a record-setting 10 trophies as Musician of the Year from the Country Music Association.





Doors open at 5 PM and we expect to be wrapped up by 9 PM with plenty of time to hit downtown Foo Foo Events and establishments to close out a fantastic Pensacola Saturday evening out! Attire: Smart casual





ATTENTION! At checkout Zeffy allows you the option to support the free credit card/ACH processing for non-profits organizations. To avoid the default donation to Zeffy, select "Other" and enter 0 (zero) for free processing.