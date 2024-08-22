Harmony Elementary School PTO NJ

Hosted by

Harmony Elementary School PTO NJ

About this event

Sponsorship of Harmony Casino Night 2024

500 Palmer Ave

Middletown Township, NJ 07748, USA

BUY IN Sponsorship item
BUY IN Sponsorship
$150
♠ All “Buy In” Sponsors listed in a post on PTO’s social media. ♣ Name listed on dedicated “Buy In” page on event website. ♥ Name listed on dedicated “Buy In” section in evening’s program.
JACKPOT Sponsorship item
JACKPOT Sponsorship
$300
♠ Quarter Page Ad in Program ♣ Name listed on dedicated “Jackpot” page on event website. ♥ Name listed on dedicated “Jackpot” section in evening’s program.
HIGH ROLLER Sponsorship item
HIGH ROLLER Sponsorship
$500
♠ Business Listed on Sponsorship Signs on Black Jack Table. ♣ Half Page Ad in Program. ♥ “High Roller” Sponsors name and logo posted in a dedicated post on PTO’s social media & event website.
ROYAL FLUSH Sponsorship item
ROYAL FLUSH Sponsorship
$1,000
♣ Prominent Signage at Event Entrance with all “Royal Flush” Sponsors. ♠ “Royal Flush” Sponsors logo and hyperlink on top of event website and in a dedicated post on PTO’s social media. ♥ Two Admission Tickets to Casino Night 2024. • Full Page Ad in Program. ♦ Opportunity to distribute your logoed merchandise to all attendees via the attendees bag. (Merchandise not included- Sponsor must provide 300 items a minimum of two weeks in advance of event)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!