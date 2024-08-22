Sponsorship of Harmony Casino Night 2024

♠ All “Buy In” Sponsors listed in a post on PTO’s social media.
♣ Name listed on dedicated “Buy In” page on event website.
♥ Name listed on dedicated “Buy In” section in evening’s program.
♠ All “Buy In” Sponsors listed in a post on PTO’s social media.
♣ Name listed on dedicated “Buy In” page on event website.
♥ Name listed on dedicated “Buy In” section in evening’s program.
JACKPOT Sponsorship
$300
♠ Quarter Page Ad in Program
♣ Name listed on dedicated “Jackpot” page on event website.
♥ Name listed on dedicated “Jackpot” section in evening’s program.
♠ Quarter Page Ad in Program
♣ Name listed on dedicated “Jackpot” page on event website.
♥ Name listed on dedicated “Jackpot” section in evening’s program.
HIGH ROLLER Sponsorship
$500
♠ Business Listed on Sponsorship Signs on Black Jack Table.
♣ Half Page Ad in Program.
♥ “High Roller” Sponsors name and logo posted in a dedicated post on PTO’s social media & event website.
♠ Business Listed on Sponsorship Signs on Black Jack Table.
♣ Half Page Ad in Program.
♥ “High Roller” Sponsors name and logo posted in a dedicated post on PTO’s social media & event website.
ROYAL FLUSH Sponsorship
$1,000
♣ Prominent Signage at Event Entrance with all “Royal Flush” Sponsors.
♠ “Royal Flush” Sponsors logo and hyperlink on top of event website and in a dedicated post on PTO’s social media.
♥ Two Admission Tickets to Casino Night 2024.
• Full Page Ad in Program.
♦ Opportunity to distribute your logoed merchandise to all attendees via the attendees bag. (Merchandise not included- Sponsor must provide 300 items a minimum of two weeks in advance of event)
♣ Prominent Signage at Event Entrance with all “Royal Flush” Sponsors.
♠ “Royal Flush” Sponsors logo and hyperlink on top of event website and in a dedicated post on PTO’s social media.
♥ Two Admission Tickets to Casino Night 2024.
• Full Page Ad in Program.
♦ Opportunity to distribute your logoed merchandise to all attendees via the attendees bag. (Merchandise not included- Sponsor must provide 300 items a minimum of two weeks in advance of event)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!