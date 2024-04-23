Offered by

Northside Baptist Church - American Heritage Girls Troop TX3125

About this shop

Uniform Order

Pathfinder Start Up Package item
Pathfinder Start Up Package
$30.81

The AHG Pathfinder Handbook has been updated to reflect the 2020 AHG Badge titles and brand. The Pathfinder Start-Up Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started within the youngest Program Level. This exclusive package includes the AHG Official Pathfinder T-Shirt, AHG Pathfinder Handbook, Pathfinder Necklace Kit, and Pathfinder Necklace Troop Number Beads.

Tenderheart Start Up Package item
Tenderheart Start Up Package
$84.21

The AHG Tenderheart Start-Up Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as a Tenderheart. This exclusive package includes the Tenderheart Vest (red), Tenderheart Neckerchief (navy), AHG Neckerchief Slide, AHG Flag Patch, AHG Membership Pin, Blue Troop Number Patches (qty: 4), AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo in white, and the AHG Tenderheart & Explorer Handbook.

Explorer Start Up Package item
Explorer Start Up Package
$84.21

The Explorer Start-Up Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as an Explorer. This exclusive package includes: Explorer Vest (navy), Explorer Neckerchief (red), AHG Neckerchief Slide, AHG Flag Patch, AHG Membership Pin, Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4), AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo in white, and the AHG Tenderheart & Explorer Handbook.

Pioneer Start Up Package item
Pioneer Start Up Package
$65.72

The Pioneer Start-Up Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as a Pioneer. This exclusive package includes: Pi/Pa Uniform Sash, AHG Flag Patch, Membership Pin, Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4), AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo in white, Badge Magic Starter Kit, and the AHG Pioneer & Patriot Handbook.

Pioneer/Patriot Start-up Package No Shirt item
Pioneer/Patriot Start-up Package No Shirt
$41.43

The Pioneer Start-Up Package has things you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as a Pioneer. This exclusive package includes: Pi/Pa Uniform Sash, AHG Flag Patch, AHG Membership Pin, Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4), and the AHG Pioneer & Patriot Handbook.

Tenderheart Vest Package item
Tenderheart Vest Package
$35.64

The AHG Tenderheart Vest Package contains the essential uniform pieces for any new Tenderheart. Your American Heritage Girl will adore wearing the iconic uniform, you’ll love this cost-effective package option. Win-win.

This package includes: Tenderheart Vest (red), Tenderheart Neckerchief (navy), Neckerchief slide, AHG Flag Patch, Membership Pin, and Blue Troop Number Patches (qty: 4).

Explorer Vest Package item
Explorer Vest Package
$35.64

The AHG Explorer Vest Package contains the essential uniform pieces for any new Explorer. Your American Heritage Girl will adore wearing the iconic uniform, you’ll love this cost-effective package option. Win-win.

This package includes: Explorer Vest (navy), Explorer Neckerchief (red), Neckerchief Slide, AHG Flag Patch, and Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4).

Pioneer & Patriot Sash Package item
Pioneer & Patriot Sash Package
$17.15

The Pioneer & Patriot Sash Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as a Pioneer or Patriot. This online-exclusive package includes: Pi/Pa Uniform Sash, AHG Flag Patch, Membership Pin, and Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4).

AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo - White item
AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo - White
$26.99

For Tenderheart-Pioneers

Patriot Red Polo Shirt item
Patriot Red Polo Shirt
$26.99

An essential part of any Girl Member’s AHG Uniform, the AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo features embroidered sleeves and a comfortable unisex fit.

60/40 cotton/polyester blend

AHG Official Dry-Wicking Women’s Polo by Eversole® item
AHG Official Dry-Wicking Women’s Polo by Eversole®
$34.99

Introducing a NEW AHG Official Adult Uniform Polo option. This 100% moisture-wicking, high-performance, snag-resistant polyester with UV +30 sun protection and antimicrobial odor resistance is perfectly cool and comfortable. A feminine fit, open sleeve, and fashion-knit collar.

Available in red and navy.

AHG Official Dry-Wicking Men's Polo by Eversole® item
AHG Official Dry-Wicking Men's Polo by Eversole®
$34.99

Introducing a NEW AHG Official Adult Uniform Polo option. This 100% moisture-wicking, high-performance, snag-resistant polyester with UV +30 sun protection and antimicrobial odor resistance is perfectly cool and comfortable. An open sleeve and fashion-knit collar.

Available in red AM – A2XL and navy AM - AXL

AHG Official Class B Classic T-Shirt item
AHG Official Class B Classic T-Shirt
$14.99
AHG Official Class B Reach Higher Tenderheart T-Shirt item
AHG Official Class B Reach Higher Tenderheart T-Shirt
$15.99
AHG Official Class B Reach Higher Explorer T-Shirt item
AHG Official Class B Reach Higher Explorer T-Shirt
$15.99
AHG Official Class B Reach Higher Pioneer T-Shirt item
AHG Official Class B Reach Higher Pioneer T-Shirt
$15.99
AHG Official Class B Reach Higher Patriot T-Shirt item
AHG Official Class B Reach Higher Patriot T-Shirt
$15.99
AHG Oath Bouquet T-Shirt item
AHG Oath Bouquet T-Shirt
$20.99
AHG Creed T-Shirt item
AHG Creed T-Shirt
$19.99
AHG Socks item
AHG Socks
$15.99
Tenderheart/Explorer Book item
Tenderheart/Explorer Book
$19.99
Pi/Pa Handbook item
Pi/Pa Handbook
$19.99
Badge Magic AHG Combo Kit item
Badge Magic AHG Combo Kit
$7.99

No more sewing! This kit contains badge adhesive precut into the shapes of badges and Service Stars. With Badge Magic, the badges and Service Stars won’t budge even after a spin in the washing machine but are easily removed or repositioned if desired.

Badge Magic AHG Cut to Fit Kit item
Badge Magic AHG Cut to Fit Kit
$7.99
Badge Magic AHG Starter Kit item
Badge Magic AHG Starter Kit
$6.99

No more sewing! This kit contains badge adhesive precut into the shapes you need to transform a plain vest or sash into a ready-to-wear AHG Official Uniform. From Troop numbers and the AHG Flag Patch to badges and Service Stars, this sheet of ready-to-stick adhesive has you covered for the start of your girl’s AHG journey. With Badge Magic, the pieces you attach won’t budge even after a spin in the washing machine but are easily removed or repositioned if desired.

B.Y. Faith Award Patriot 2" item
B.Y. Faith Award Patriot 2"
$8.99

To add to your daughters uniform if she earned a Faith award for this level in the past. Beginning in 2023-2024 year we began supplying these pins for girls.

B.Y. Faith Award Pioneer item
B.Y. Faith Award Pioneer
$8.99

To add to your daughters uniform if she earned a Faith award for this level in the past. Beginning in 2023-2024 year we began supplying these pins for girls.

B.Y. Faith Award Explorer item
B.Y. Faith Award Explorer
$8.99

To add to your daughters uniform if she earned a Faith award for this level in the past. Beginning in 2023-2024 year we began supplying these pins for girls.

B.Y. Faith Award Tenderhear item
B.Y. Faith Award Tenderhear
$8.99

To add to your daughters uniform if she earned a Faith award for this level in the past. Beginning in 2023-2024 year we began supplying these pins for girls.

AHG Sash Pin item
AHG Sash Pin
$3.25

For PIPAs the AHG Sash Pin will hold the AHG Sash firmly in place during meetings and other outings, keeping you looking your very best in your AHG Uniform. Made of zinc alloy with a bright silver finish.

AHG Membership Pin item
AHG Membership Pin
$4.95

The AHG Membership Pin is a required piece of any American Heritage Girl's Class A Uniform. This pin, typically given at a Troop Dedication Ceremony, is a symbol of membership in the American Heritage Girls organization and a vital part of any Girl or Adult Member’s AHG Uniform. For guidelines on where to attach this pin to a vest, sash, or polo, please consult either the Girl or Volunteer Handbook.

AHG Neckerchief Slide item
AHG Neckerchief Slide
$6.25

The AHG Neckerchief Slide will hold the AHG Neckerchief firmly in place during meetings and other outings when looking your best in your AHG Uniform is desired. Zinc alloy construction with a bright silver finish.

National Honor Troop Award Adult Pin Diamond item
National Honor Troop Award Adult Pin Diamond
$4.25

National Honor Troop Award Adult Pin Diamond
AHG3399

$4.25

The National Honor Troop Award (NHTA) can be earned by a Troop who meets the NHTA requirements at one of three levels (Ruby, Sapphire, or Diamond). The NHTA Adult Pin can be given to each Adult Member in the Troop. Troops can learn more about the requirements and the approval process for earning the NHTA on AHGresource, keyword search "National Honor Troop Award".

Used Vest Package
$20
AHG Official Short-Sleeved Womens Uniform Polo AHG3488-RED-A
$32.99

The AHG Official Short-Sleeved Adult Uniform Polo, a required part of the AHG Official Class A Uniform for Adult Members, features an embroidered AHG Logo and a comfortable fit. Membership Lanyard sold separately.

65/35 poly/cotton pique.
Available in red and navy
Ladies AS-A5XL

Priceless Sticker item
Priceless Sticker
$2.50
AHG Maggie Sticker item
AHG Maggie Sticker
$2.50
AHG God's Love is PRICELESS Sticker item
AHG God's Love is PRICELESS Sticker
$2.50
AHG Creed Sticker item
AHG Creed Sticker
$2.50
AHG Reach Higher Stickers item
AHG Reach Higher Stickers
$2.50
AHG Oath Flower Bouquet Sticker item
AHG Oath Flower Bouquet Sticker
$2.50
AHG Logo Car Decal item
AHG Logo Car Decal
$6.99
AHG Program Level Charms item
AHG Program Level Charms
$6.99
AHG Program Charms item
AHG Program Charms
$6.99

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!