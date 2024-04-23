Uniform Order

No more sewing! This kit contains badge adhesive precut into the shapes you need to transform a plain vest or sash into a ready-to-wear AHG Official Uniform. From Troop numbers and the AHG Flag Patch to badges and Service Stars, this sheet of ready-to-stick adhesive has you covered for the start of your girl’s AHG journey. With Badge Magic, the pieces you attach won’t budge even after a spin in the washing machine but are easily removed or repositioned if desired.