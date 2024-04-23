Uniform Order

Offered by
The AHG Pathfinder Handbook has been updated to reflect the 2020 AHG Badge titles and brand. The Pathfinder Start-Up Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started within the youngest Program Level. This exclusive package includes the AHG Official Pathfinder T-Shirt, AHG Pathfinder Handbook, Pathfinder Necklace Kit, and Pathfinder Necklace Troop Number Beads.
The AHG Tenderheart Start-Up Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as a Tenderheart. This exclusive package includes the Tenderheart Vest (red), Tenderheart Neckerchief (navy), AHG Neckerchief Slide, AHG Flag Patch, AHG Membership Pin, Blue Troop Number Patches (qty: 4), AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo in white, and the AHG Tenderheart & Explorer Handbook.
The Explorer Start-Up Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as an Explorer. This exclusive package includes: Explorer Vest (navy), Explorer Neckerchief (red), AHG Neckerchief Slide, AHG Flag Patch, AHG Membership Pin, Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4), AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo in white, and the AHG Tenderheart & Explorer Handbook.
The Pioneer Start-Up Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as a Pioneer. This exclusive package includes: Pi/Pa Uniform Sash, AHG Flag Patch, Membership Pin, Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4), AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo in white, Badge Magic Starter Kit, and the AHG Pioneer & Patriot Handbook.
The Pioneer Start-Up Package has things you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as a Pioneer. This exclusive package includes: Pi/Pa Uniform Sash, AHG Flag Patch, AHG Membership Pin, Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4), and the AHG Pioneer & Patriot Handbook.
The AHG Tenderheart Vest Package contains the essential uniform pieces for any new Tenderheart. Your American Heritage Girl will adore wearing the iconic uniform, you’ll love this cost-effective package option. Win-win.
This package includes: Tenderheart Vest (red), Tenderheart Neckerchief (navy), Neckerchief slide, AHG Flag Patch, Membership Pin, and Blue Troop Number Patches (qty: 4).
The AHG Explorer Vest Package contains the essential uniform pieces for any new Explorer. Your American Heritage Girl will adore wearing the iconic uniform, you’ll love this cost-effective package option. Win-win.
This package includes: Explorer Vest (navy), Explorer Neckerchief (red), Neckerchief Slide, AHG Flag Patch, and Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4).
The Pioneer & Patriot Sash Package has everything you need for your American Heritage Girl to get started in the program as a Pioneer or Patriot. This online-exclusive package includes: Pi/Pa Uniform Sash, AHG Flag Patch, Membership Pin, and Red Troop Number Patches (qty: 4).
For Tenderheart-Pioneers
An essential part of any Girl Member’s AHG Uniform, the AHG Official Short-Sleeved Girl Uniform Polo features embroidered sleeves and a comfortable unisex fit.
60/40 cotton/polyester blend
Introducing a NEW AHG Official Adult Uniform Polo option. This 100% moisture-wicking, high-performance, snag-resistant polyester with UV +30 sun protection and antimicrobial odor resistance is perfectly cool and comfortable. A feminine fit, open sleeve, and fashion-knit collar.
Available in red and navy.
Introducing a NEW AHG Official Adult Uniform Polo option. This 100% moisture-wicking, high-performance, snag-resistant polyester with UV +30 sun protection and antimicrobial odor resistance is perfectly cool and comfortable. An open sleeve and fashion-knit collar.
Available in red AM – A2XL and navy AM - AXL
No more sewing! This kit contains badge adhesive precut into the shapes of badges and Service Stars. With Badge Magic, the badges and Service Stars won’t budge even after a spin in the washing machine but are easily removed or repositioned if desired.
No more sewing! This kit contains badge adhesive precut into the shapes you need to transform a plain vest or sash into a ready-to-wear AHG Official Uniform. From Troop numbers and the AHG Flag Patch to badges and Service Stars, this sheet of ready-to-stick adhesive has you covered for the start of your girl’s AHG journey. With Badge Magic, the pieces you attach won’t budge even after a spin in the washing machine but are easily removed or repositioned if desired.
To add to your daughters uniform if she earned a Faith award for this level in the past. Beginning in 2023-2024 year we began supplying these pins for girls.
For PIPAs the AHG Sash Pin will hold the AHG Sash firmly in place during meetings and other outings, keeping you looking your very best in your AHG Uniform. Made of zinc alloy with a bright silver finish.
The AHG Membership Pin is a required piece of any American Heritage Girl's Class A Uniform. This pin, typically given at a Troop Dedication Ceremony, is a symbol of membership in the American Heritage Girls organization and a vital part of any Girl or Adult Member’s AHG Uniform. For guidelines on where to attach this pin to a vest, sash, or polo, please consult either the Girl or Volunteer Handbook.
The AHG Neckerchief Slide will hold the AHG Neckerchief firmly in place during meetings and other outings when looking your best in your AHG Uniform is desired. Zinc alloy construction with a bright silver finish.
National Honor Troop Award Adult Pin Diamond
AHG3399
$4.25
The National Honor Troop Award (NHTA) can be earned by a Troop who meets the NHTA requirements at one of three levels (Ruby, Sapphire, or Diamond). The NHTA Adult Pin can be given to each Adult Member in the Troop. Troops can learn more about the requirements and the approval process for earning the NHTA on AHGresource, keyword search "National Honor Troop Award".
The AHG Official Short-Sleeved Adult Uniform Polo, a required part of the AHG Official Class A Uniform for Adult Members, features an embroidered AHG Logo and a comfortable fit. Membership Lanyard sold separately.
65/35 poly/cotton pique.
Available in red and navy
Ladies AS-A5XL
