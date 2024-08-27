Filipino-American Organization Of Metropolitan Omaha

Filipino-American Organization Of Metropolitan Omaha

Adult Christmas Party 2024

General admission
$50
Ultimate Buffett Menu- Carved Prime Rib serve with Au Jus & Horseradish Cream sauce. - Chicken Marsala with Sherry, Cream of Mushroom Sauce - Gratin Au Potato - Bahama Blend Vegetables - Italian Pasta Salad Cash Bar- includes water, Iced tea, Coffee, Soda pop and Lemonade.
Couple
$90
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Raffle Ticket
$5
$5 For more information regarding about the prizes, please check our Facebook Page
