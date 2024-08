Refresh, Refuel, Reconnect Retreat...





Let's get before the Lord and see what HE says. Inner Healing, Intercession, Impartation to create Impact, Influence, and Income for the Kingdom!





Matthew 6:33 NLT 'Seek first the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness and all things you need will be granted to you.





‭Jeremiah 33:2-3 MSG‬ ‘Call to me and I will answer you. I’ll tell you marvelous and wondrous things that you could never figure out on your own.