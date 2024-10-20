Florida Business Incubation Association Memberships 2024
Entrepreneurial Support Organization or single individual
$150
Valid for one year
Entrepreneurial Support Organization or single individual: $150/year per location up to a maximum of $500/year
$150/year per individual if not an ESO (applies to retired ESO
members no longer affiliated with an ESO)
FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for attendees from member-paying organizations who are current on their dues.
Service Providers and For-Profit ESOs
$300
Valid for one year
Service Providers and For-Profit ESOs - $300/year
FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for attendees from member-paying organizations who are current on their dues.
ESOs' with multiple sites
$500
Valid for one year
Entrepreneurial Support Organization with multiple sites:
$150/year per location up to a maximum of $500/year
FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for attendees from member-paying organizations who are current on their dues.
