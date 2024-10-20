Florida Business Incubation Association

Offered by

Florida Business Incubation Association

About the memberships

Florida Business Incubation Association Memberships 2024

Entrepreneurial Support Organization or single individual
$150

Valid for one year

Entrepreneurial Support Organization or single individual: $150/year per location up to a maximum of $500/year $150/year per individual if not an ESO (applies to retired ESO members no longer affiliated with an ESO) FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for attendees from member-paying organizations who are current on their dues.
Service Providers and For-Profit ESOs
$300

Valid for one year

Service Providers and For-Profit ESOs - $300/year FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for attendees from member-paying organizations who are current on their dues.
ESOs' with multiple sites
$500

Valid for one year

Entrepreneurial Support Organization with multiple sites: $150/year per location up to a maximum of $500/year FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for attendees from member-paying organizations who are current on their dues.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!