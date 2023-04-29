Logo
Ocean Strike Team
2024 Into The Blue Gala

12 Via De Luna Dr, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561, USA

Join us for a night under the ocean! Into The Blue Gala is a black-tie affair with an ocean flair.  Dress to the nines while showing off your love for our waters. We're throwing a full on party to benefit Ocean Strike Team, a non-profit dedicated to saving our oceans. Music, dancing, dinner, mermaids, pirates, silent and live auctions, and much more will ensure that you will have a great time!


Room Blocks are available the Hilton Pensacola Beach at a discounted rate by using the code OST. You can book here: 

BOOK DISCOUNT HILTON ROOM


Need at Tuxedo for the Gala? Randall's Formal Wear is a great place to go! For every tux rental, they are donating $10 to Ocean Strike Team



