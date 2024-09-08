SPONSORSHIP FOR DISCOVERING INDONESIA - OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

VENUE SPONSOR - $2,500
What you will get:
1. To have your brand on the screen through out the entire program
2. To put a stand-up vertical banner to the side of the registration table
3. To have your stand-up vertical banner on the side of the stage or pulpit
4. The MC will announce and thank your brand at the opening and closing of the event
5. Your brand will be included in all marketing materials of the program, including social media
6. Includes 4 front-row seats at the event
REFRESHMENTS SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
REFRESHMENT SPONSOR - $1,000
What you will get:
1. To have your brand on the menu tent
2. To put a stand-up vertical banner to the side of the refreshment table
3. The MC will announce and thank your brand at the opening and closing of the event
4. Includes 4 front-row seats at the event
