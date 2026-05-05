American Living Organ Donor Fund

Hosted by

American Living Organ Donor Fund

About this event

9th Annual ALODF Golf Benefit

815 Thomas Rd

Lafayette Hill, PA 19444, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$17,800

3 Golf Foursome Packages, Welcome Banner, recognition at Golf Tournament Shotgun Start and Dinner, admission to the Cocktail Reception and Dinner for 5 extra people (in addition to the golfers) and social media recognition.

Living Donor Education & Awareness Sponsor
$13,000

Sponsorship of one donor and recipient to attend and share their donor experience; includes 1 Golf Foursome Package, social media recognition and signage during speaker's present

Gold Sponsor
$11,800

2 Golf Foursome Packages, Welcome Banner and Golf Course Banner, admission to the cocktail reception and dinner for two extra guests, and social media recognition.

Dinner Sponsor
$8,500

1 Golf Foursome Package, brand signage and recognition at Dinner.

Pin Flag Sponsor - All 18 Holes
$7,500

Your company logo featured on all 18 pin flags throughout the course, providing continuous visibility to every golfer.

Golf Tournament Winner Sponsor
$7,500

1 Golf Foursome Package, brand recognition on trophies and at awards presentation, brand signage and social media recognition.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$7,500

1 Golf Foursome Package and brand signage on each golf cart.

Cocktail Reception Sponsor
$6,500

1 Golf Foursome Package and brand signage at bar.

Dessert Sponsor
$6,000

1 Golf Foursome Package and brand signage by the dessert table.

Golfer’s Gift Sponsor
$5,500

1 Golf Foursome Package and company logo on golfer’s gift.

Photographer Sponsor
$4,500

Company Brand signage displayed on events pictures

Lunch Sponsor
$4,000

1 Golf Foursome Package and brand signage at lunch.

Premier Hole Sponsor
$3,750

1 Golf Foursome Package and a dedicated stationary table located on the golf course to educate golfers.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Company brand signage on Beverage Cart

Putting Contest Sponsor
$2,500

Brand signage at Putting Contest and recognition during dinner and awards ceremony.

Golf Foursome Package (+ Hole Sponsor)
$1,850

Your company logo on signage at assigned hole plus four golfers.

Golf Foursome Package
$1,600

Four Individual Golfer tickets (includes golf, lunch, cocktails and dinner).

Halfway House Sponsor
$1,000

Your company logo on signage at halfway house on the golf course.

Skills Challenge Sponsor
$1,000

Your company logo on signage at hole designated for skills challenge and recognition during awards ceremony.

Beverage Station Sponsor
$750

Your company logo on signage at Beverage Station.

Add a donation for American Living Organ Donor Fund

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