9th Annual ALODF Golf Benefit

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About this event
3 Golf Foursome Packages, Welcome Banner, recognition at Golf Tournament Shotgun Start and Dinner, admission to the Cocktail Reception and Dinner for 5 extra people (in addition to the golfers) and social media recognition.
Sponsorship of one donor and recipient to attend and share their donor experience; includes 1 Golf Foursome Package, social media recognition and signage during speaker's present
2 Golf Foursome Packages, Welcome Banner and Golf Course Banner, admission to the cocktail reception and dinner for two extra guests, and social media recognition.
1 Golf Foursome Package, brand signage and recognition at Dinner.
Your company logo featured on all 18 pin flags throughout the course, providing continuous visibility to every golfer.
1 Golf Foursome Package, brand recognition on trophies and at awards presentation, brand signage and social media recognition.
1 Golf Foursome Package and brand signage on each golf cart.
1 Golf Foursome Package and brand signage at bar.
1 Golf Foursome Package and brand signage by the dessert table.
1 Golf Foursome Package and company logo on golfer’s gift.
Company Brand signage displayed on events pictures
1 Golf Foursome Package and brand signage at lunch.
1 Golf Foursome Package and a dedicated stationary table located on the golf course to educate golfers.
Company brand signage on Beverage Cart
Brand signage at Putting Contest and recognition during dinner and awards ceremony.
Your company logo on signage at assigned hole plus four golfers.
Four Individual Golfer tickets (includes golf, lunch, cocktails and dinner).
Your company logo on signage at halfway house on the golf course.
Your company logo on signage at hole designated for skills challenge and recognition during awards ceremony.
Your company logo on signage at Beverage Station.
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