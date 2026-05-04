Wyandanch Plaza Association Inc

Hosted by

Wyandanch Plaza Association Inc

About this event

9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit 2026

494 Fire Island Ave

Babylon, NY 11702, USA

Individual Supporter
$175

Single Admission to the Gala. Your ticket supports the programs, and community initiatives at Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch.

Friend Level Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Thank you for your generous support of the Wyandanch Plaza Association! Your Friend Level Sponsorship includes admission for 4 guests, logo placement on event signage, a half-page ad in the Benefit Journal, and branding recognition on WPA social platforms. 

Bronze Level Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Your Bronze Level Sponsorship of the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit includes admission for 6 guests, logo placement on event signage, a full-page ad in the Benefit Journal, social media branding recognition, and logo signage at Delano Stewart Plaza during the 2026/2027 Ice Skating Season and 2027 Summer Season. 

Silver Level Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your Silver Level Sponsorship of the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit includes admission for 8 guests, logo placement on event signage, a full-page ad in the Benefit Journal, social media branding recognition, and logo signage at Delano Stewart Plaza during the 2026/2027 Ice Skating Season and 2027 Summer Season. 

Gold Level Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Your Gold Level Sponsorship of the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit includes admission for 12 guests, a press release distributed announcing your sponsorship, logo placement on all event signage, the inside back cover plus a full-page ad in the Benefit Journal, verbal acknowledgement during the Benefit, social media branding recognition, logo signage at Delano Stewart Plaza during the 2026/2027 Ice Skating Season, 2027 Summer Season, and at all 2026/2027 WPA events. 

Platinum Level Sponsor
$25,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 14 tickets

As our premier sponsor, your Platinum Level Sponsorship of the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit includes admission for 14 guests, a press release distributed announcing your sponsorship, logo placement on all event signage, the outside back cover plus a full-page ad in the Benefit Journal, verbal acknowledgement during the Benefit, social media branding recognition, logo signage at Delano Stewart Plaza during the 2026/2027 Ice Skating Season, 2027 Summer Season, and at all 2026/2027 WPA events.

Full Page Journal Ad
$1,250

Reserve a full page advertisement in the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit Journal. Dimensions: 8.5" W × 11" H. Please submit your ad in Adobe Acrobat Press Quality PDF format to [email protected] with the subject line: WPA Journal AD. Journal ad deadline is September 21, 2026.

Please confirm the name and email address the ad will be submitted from, so we can match your payment to your submission.

Half Page Journal Ad
$600

Reserve a half page advertisement in the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit Journal. Dimensions: 8.5" W × 5.5" H. Please submit your ad in Adobe Acrobat Press Quality PDF format to [email protected] with the subject line: WPA Journal AD. Journal ad deadline is September 21, 2026.

Please confirm the name and email address the ad will be submitted from, so we can match your payment to your submission.

Quarter Page Journal Ad
$300

Reserve a quarter page advertisement in the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit Journal. Dimensions: 4.25" W × 5.5" H. Please submit your ad in Adobe Acrobat Press Quality PDF format to [email protected] with the subject line: WPA Journal AD. Journal ad deadline is September 21, 2026.

Please confirm the name and email address the ad will be submitted from, so we can match your payment to your submission.

Unable to Attend - Donation
Pay what you can

Regretfully unable to join us? Your tax-deductible gift still makes a meaningful difference for the Wyandanch community. All donations directly support the programs and initiatives of the Wyandanch Plaza Association at Delano Stewart Plaza. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!