9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit 2026

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Single Admission to the Gala. Your ticket supports the programs, and community initiatives at Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch.
Thank you for your generous support of the Wyandanch Plaza Association! Your Friend Level Sponsorship includes admission for 4 guests, logo placement on event signage, a half-page ad in the Benefit Journal, and branding recognition on WPA social platforms.
Your Bronze Level Sponsorship of the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit includes admission for 6 guests, logo placement on event signage, a full-page ad in the Benefit Journal, social media branding recognition, and logo signage at Delano Stewart Plaza during the 2026/2027 Ice Skating Season and 2027 Summer Season.
Your Silver Level Sponsorship of the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit includes admission for 8 guests, logo placement on event signage, a full-page ad in the Benefit Journal, social media branding recognition, and logo signage at Delano Stewart Plaza during the 2026/2027 Ice Skating Season and 2027 Summer Season.
Your Gold Level Sponsorship of the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit includes admission for 12 guests, a press release distributed announcing your sponsorship, logo placement on all event signage, the inside back cover plus a full-page ad in the Benefit Journal, verbal acknowledgement during the Benefit, social media branding recognition, logo signage at Delano Stewart Plaza during the 2026/2027 Ice Skating Season, 2027 Summer Season, and at all 2026/2027 WPA events.
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As our premier sponsor, your Platinum Level Sponsorship of the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit includes admission for 14 guests, a press release distributed announcing your sponsorship, logo placement on all event signage, the outside back cover plus a full-page ad in the Benefit Journal, verbal acknowledgement during the Benefit, social media branding recognition, logo signage at Delano Stewart Plaza during the 2026/2027 Ice Skating Season, 2027 Summer Season, and at all 2026/2027 WPA events.
Reserve a full page advertisement in the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit Journal. Dimensions: 8.5" W × 11" H. Please submit your ad in Adobe Acrobat Press Quality PDF format to [email protected] with the subject line: WPA Journal AD. Journal ad deadline is September 21, 2026.
Please confirm the name and email address the ad will be submitted from, so we can match your payment to your submission.
Reserve a half page advertisement in the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit Journal. Dimensions: 8.5" W × 5.5" H. Please submit your ad in Adobe Acrobat Press Quality PDF format to [email protected] with the subject line: WPA Journal AD. Journal ad deadline is September 21, 2026.
Please confirm the name and email address the ad will be submitted from, so we can match your payment to your submission.
Reserve a quarter page advertisement in the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit Journal. Dimensions: 4.25" W × 5.5" H. Please submit your ad in Adobe Acrobat Press Quality PDF format to [email protected] with the subject line: WPA Journal AD. Journal ad deadline is September 21, 2026.
Please confirm the name and email address the ad will be submitted from, so we can match your payment to your submission.
Regretfully unable to join us? Your tax-deductible gift still makes a meaningful difference for the Wyandanch community. All donations directly support the programs and initiatives of the Wyandanch Plaza Association at Delano Stewart Plaza.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!