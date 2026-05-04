9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit 2026

Reserve a full page advertisement in the 9th Annual Art of Giving Benefit Journal. Dimensions: 8.5" W × 11" H. Please submit your ad in Adobe Acrobat Press Quality PDF format to [email protected] with the subject line: WPA Journal AD. Journal ad deadline is September 21, 2026.

Please confirm the name and email address the ad will be submitted from, so we can match your payment to your submission.