9th Annual Breakfast of Honor

Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
AD - Full Page
$150
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
AD - Half Page
$75
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
AD - Quarter Page
$50
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
AD - Business Card
$25
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
AD - Business Line
$15
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only.
The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.
Add a donation for National Council Of Negro Women Chicago Central Section
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