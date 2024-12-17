9th Annual Breakfast of Honor

Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only. The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.

Please complete the form below and attach a Word format or JPEG image of your ad, business card, or artwork you would like included in the program book. A copy of the ad may also be submitted in a single email. The committee will format the received ads to fit the ad space requested. Please submit electronically only. The ad request form and payment should be returned to the Chicago Central Section no later than March 14, 2025.

More details...