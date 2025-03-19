9th Annual Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month

1 Municipal Plz

Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA

Free admission
free
Event is free! Scroll down to donate any amount you can! Platform fees are not mandatory. Thank you in advance for your generosity! You will receive an automated receipt for tax purposes.
1804 Solidarity Donation
$18.04
A donation to commemorate Haiti's independence. Thank you for making a difference!
$100 Contributor
$100
Thank you for your generous $100 contribution! It goes a long way for the school in Haiti.
$300 Sponsor
$300
Thank you for your generous $300 sponsorship! It reduces some of the upfront costs we have for this event.
$500 Sponsor
$500
Thank you for your generous $500 sponsorship! It covers the cost of one scholarship.
$750 Sponsor
$750
Thank you for your generous $750 sponsorship! You help keep this event free.
$1000 Sponsor
$1,000
Thank you for your generous $1,000 donation! It helps us to expand our capacity to serve more people.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing