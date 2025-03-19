NJ Haiti Partners
9th Annual Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month
1 Municipal Plz
Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA
Free admission
free
Event is free! Scroll down to donate any amount you can! Platform fees are not mandatory. Thank you in advance for your generosity! You will receive an automated receipt for tax purposes.
Event is free! Scroll down to donate any amount you can! Platform fees are not mandatory. Thank you in advance for your generosity! You will receive an automated receipt for tax purposes.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
1804 Solidarity Donation
$18.04
A donation to commemorate Haiti's independence. Thank you for making a difference!
A donation to commemorate Haiti's independence. Thank you for making a difference!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$100 Contributor
$100
Thank you for your generous $100 contribution! It goes a long way for the school in Haiti.
Thank you for your generous $100 contribution! It goes a long way for the school in Haiti.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$300 Sponsor
$300
Thank you for your generous $300 sponsorship! It reduces some of the upfront costs we have for this event.
Thank you for your generous $300 sponsorship! It reduces some of the upfront costs we have for this event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$500 Sponsor
$500
Thank you for your generous $500 sponsorship! It covers the cost of one scholarship.
Thank you for your generous $500 sponsorship! It covers the cost of one scholarship.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$750 Sponsor
$750
Thank you for your generous $750 sponsorship! You help keep this event free.
Thank you for your generous $750 sponsorship! You help keep this event free.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$1000 Sponsor
$1,000
Thank you for your generous $1,000 donation! It helps us to expand our capacity to serve more people.
Thank you for your generous $1,000 donation! It helps us to expand our capacity to serve more people.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout