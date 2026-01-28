9th Annual Cooking Autism Car show - Hosted by Cruisin4Charity

This is a pre-registration for our 9th Annual Cooking Autism held on June 13th, 2026 at the Stafford Regional Airport.





Price is per vehicle and all funds go to supporting Cooking Autism, Inc a registered 501c3 non-profit.





Pre-Registration Fees are non-refundable, even if the event is cancelled due to rain or other natural events. All raised funds will still be donated to Cooking Autism, Inc.