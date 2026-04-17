Team Nathaniel

Hosted by

Team Nathaniel

About this event

9th Annual Golf Tournament Sponsors

4380 W 144th Ave

Broomfield, CO 80023, USA

Mission Sponsor
$6,000

A Mission Sponsor solely supports the Mission of Team Nathaniel. No golfers are included in this sponsorship level, but

sponsors will receive Team Nathaniel Gear and high profile visibility and mentions on all social media platforms as well as

during the day of the event, and program.

Hole-in-One Sponsorship
$5,000

Prominent recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media and during event lunch • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • Special

Mention During Event • 8 Drink Coupons • 4 embroidered Team Nathaniel Golf Polos • 4 golfers included • Promotional

material can be included in swag bags

**Priority choice of tee location and based on availability, first come, first served basis

Albatross Sponsorship
$3,000

Prominent recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media and during event lunch • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • 4 Drink

Coupons • 2 embroidered Team Nathaniel Golf Polos • 2 golfers included • Promotional material can be included in swag bags

**Choice of tee based on availability, first come, first served basis

Eagle Sponsorship
$2,000

Recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media and during event lunch • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • 2 branded Team

Nathaniel hats • Promotional material can be included in swag bags

**Choice of tee based on availability, first come, first served basis

Birdie Sponsorship
$1,000

Recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • 2 branded Team Nathaniel T-Shirts •

Promotional material can be included in swag bags

**Choice of tee based on availability, first come, first served basis

Par Sponsorship
$500

Recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • Promotional material can be included in

swag bags

**Choice of tee based on availability, first come, first served basis

Bogey Sponsorship
$250

Recognition on Website, Program, Banner and All Media • Tee Sponsorship Sign

Please note that choice of tee is based on availability, first paid, first served basis.

Friends and Family Sponsorship
$100

Personalized sign for friends, family and supporters of Team Nathaniel. Your sign will appear at a designated tee during the

tournament. Once the tournament is over, you can keep the sign.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!