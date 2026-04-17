9th Annual Golf Tournament Sponsors

About this event
A Mission Sponsor solely supports the Mission of Team Nathaniel. No golfers are included in this sponsorship level, but
sponsors will receive Team Nathaniel Gear and high profile visibility and mentions on all social media platforms as well as
during the day of the event, and program.
Prominent recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media and during event lunch • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • Special
Mention During Event • 8 Drink Coupons • 4 embroidered Team Nathaniel Golf Polos • 4 golfers included • Promotional
material can be included in swag bags
**Priority choice of tee location and based on availability, first come, first served basis
Prominent recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media and during event lunch • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • 4 Drink
Coupons • 2 embroidered Team Nathaniel Golf Polos • 2 golfers included • Promotional material can be included in swag bags
**Choice of tee based on availability, first come, first served basis
Recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media and during event lunch • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • 2 branded Team
Nathaniel hats • Promotional material can be included in swag bags
**Choice of tee based on availability, first come, first served basis
Recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • 2 branded Team Nathaniel T-Shirts •
Promotional material can be included in swag bags
**Choice of tee based on availability, first come, first served basis
Recognition on Website, Program, Banner and all Media • Tee Sponsorship Sign** • Promotional material can be included in
swag bags
**Choice of tee based on availability, first come, first served basis
Recognition on Website, Program, Banner and All Media • Tee Sponsorship Sign
Please note that choice of tee is based on availability, first paid, first served basis.
Personalized sign for friends, family and supporters of Team Nathaniel. Your sign will appear at a designated tee during the
tournament. Once the tournament is over, you can keep the sign.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!