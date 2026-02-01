9th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration Food Vendor

🍴 Indy Juneteenth Celebration – Food Vendor Registration
Thank you for your interest in being a food vendor at the Indy Juneteenth Celebration, one of Indiana’s largest cultural festivals featuring live entertainment, thousands of attendees, and an exciting fireworks show!
💵 Vendor Fee
$200 per food vendor space
🧾 Indiana Department of Health Requirement (Required)
All temporary food vendors preparing, serving, selling, or sampling food on-site must register with the Indiana Department of Health at least 30 days prior to the event start date.
More information and registration:
👉 https://www.in.gov/health/food-protection/home/temporary-events/
⚠️ Important Notice
- Unregistered vendors are not permitted to sell or serve non–pre-packaged food on-site (IC 16-42-1-6).
- Approved vendors will receive a Temporary Event Registration Card from the Indiana Department of Health Food Protection Division.
- This card may be requested during event inspections.
✅ By purchasing this vendor space, you confirm that you understand and agree to all state and event requirements.
We’re excited to celebrate culture, community, and freedom with you — and we can’t wait to experience your food at the Indy Juneteenth Celebration! 🎉🔥
🍴 Indy Juneteenth Celebration – Food Vendor Registration
Thank you for your interest in being a food vendor at the Indy Juneteenth Celebration, one of Indiana’s largest cultural festivals featuring live entertainment, thousands of attendees, and an exciting fireworks show!
💵 Vendor Fee
$200 per food vendor space
🧾 Indiana Department of Health Requirement (Required)
All temporary food vendors preparing, serving, selling, or sampling food on-site must register with the Indiana Department of Health at least 30 days prior to the event start date.
More information and registration:
👉 https://www.in.gov/health/food-protection/home/temporary-events/
⚠️ Important Notice
- Unregistered vendors are not permitted to sell or serve non–pre-packaged food on-site (IC 16-42-1-6).
- Approved vendors will receive a Temporary Event Registration Card from the Indiana Department of Health Food Protection Division.
- This card may be requested during event inspections.
✅ By purchasing this vendor space, you confirm that you understand and agree to all state and event requirements.
We’re excited to celebrate culture, community, and freedom with you — and we can’t wait to experience your food at the Indy Juneteenth Celebration! 🎉🔥