9th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration Food Vendor

🍴 Indy Juneteenth Celebration – Food Vendor Registration

Thank you for your interest in being a food vendor at the Indy Juneteenth Celebration, one of Indiana’s largest cultural festivals featuring live entertainment, thousands of attendees, and an exciting fireworks show!

💵 Vendor Fee

$200 per food vendor space

🧾 Indiana Department of Health Requirement (Required)

All temporary food vendors preparing, serving, selling, or sampling food on-site must register with the Indiana Department of Health at least 30 days prior to the event start date.

More information and registration:

👉 https://www.in.gov/health/food-protection/home/temporary-events/

⚠️ Important Notice

Unregistered vendors are not permitted to sell or serve non–pre-packaged food on-site (IC 16-42-1-6).

Approved vendors will receive a Temporary Event Registration Card from the Indiana Department of Health Food Protection Division.

This card may be requested during event inspections.

✅ By purchasing this vendor space, you confirm that you understand and agree to all state and event requirements.

We’re excited to celebrate culture, community, and freedom with you — and we can’t wait to experience your food at the Indy Juneteenth Celebration! 🎉🔥