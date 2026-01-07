9th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration Vendor

Vendor Registration Is Open!

9th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration – 2026

We’re excited to welcome returning and new vendors to Indy Juneteenth 2026!

Our celebration brings together thousands of attendees for a powerful day of culture, community, and connection. The vendor village is a key part of the experience, and we can’t wait to build it with you.

Vendor Fee: $100

Vendor Type: Non-Food Vendors Only

Spots Are Limited — Early Registration Encouraged

This registration is for retail vendors, small businesses, creatives, nonprofits, and community organizations.

➡️ Food vendors will register separately.

📅 Event Date: June 20, 2026