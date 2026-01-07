9th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration Vendor

Hosted by
About this event
9th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration – 2026
We’re excited to welcome returning and new vendors to Indy Juneteenth 2026!
Our celebration brings together thousands of attendees for a powerful day of culture, community, and connection. The vendor village is a key part of the experience, and we can’t wait to build it with you.
Vendor Fee: $100
Vendor Type: Non-Food Vendors Only
Spots Are Limited — Early Registration Encouraged
This registration is for retail vendors, small businesses, creatives, nonprofits, and community organizations.
➡️ Food vendors will register separately.
📅 Event Date: June 20, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!