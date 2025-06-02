Fox Lake Preservation Foundation

Hosted by

Fox Lake Preservation Foundation

About this event

9th Annual Light the Night Weekend of Events

Fox Lake Beach

Weekend of Events 3-Day Bundle
$100

Enjoy all three events - Whiskey & Wine Tasting, Friday, August 1 from 6P - 9P; Light the Night, Saturday, August 2 from 6P - 11P; and Brunch, Sunday, August 3 from 11A - 1P for one low price. ~
No refunds ~
Rain or shine ~
A portion of the ticket price is tax deductible.

Friday - Whiskey & Wine Tasting
$40

Friday, August 1, 2025 ~ Whiskey & Wine Tasting ~
Enjoy light refreshments while tasting a curated selection of whiskeys and wines. ~ 21+ event ~
No refunds.
Rain or shine.
A portion of the ticket price is tax deductible.

Saturday - Light the Night
$50

Saturday, August 2, 2025 ~
Doors Open at 6 (Gates close at 9) ~
The Unit Band at 7 ~
Fireworks to Follow ~
No Tents or Canopies ~
No Outside Food - BYOB ~
21+ event ~
No refunds. ~
Rain or shine. ~
A portion of the ticket price is tax deductible. ~

$60 at the door.

Saturday - Table for 8
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserve a Table Under the Tent for 8 Guests (2 tickets included) ~
Additional Tickets Purchased Separately ~
Limited Availability ~
First Come, First Serve ~
No Refunds ~
Rain or Shine
A portion of the ticket price is tax deductible.

Sunday - Brunch
$25

Sunday, August 3, 2025 ~
11 am - 1 pm ~ Family Friendly Event ~
No refunds ~
Rain or shine ~
A portion of the ticket price is tax deductible.

Add a donation for Fox Lake Preservation Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!