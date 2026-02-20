9th Annual Miracle Mile Car Show

Hosted by
About this event
$20.00
Entrance Fee per Car
Register by May 10th
to get a
goody bag, t-shirt
and dash plaque
$20.00
Entrance Fee per Car
Register by May 10th
to get a
goody bag, t-shirt
and dash plaque
$20.00
Entrance Fee per Car
Register by May 10th
to get a
goody bag, t-shirt
and dash plaque
$20.00
Entrance Fee per Car
Register by May 10th
to get a
goody bag, t-shirt
and dash plaque
$25.00
Entrance Fee per Car
Register by May 10th
to get a
goody bag, t-shirt
and dash plaque
$25.00
Entrance Fee per Car
Register by May 10th
to get a
goody bag, t-shirt
and dash plaque
$25.00
Entrance Fee per Car
Register by May 10th
to get a
goody bag, t-shirt
and dash plaque
$25.00
Entrance Fee per Car
Register by May 10th
to get a
goody bag, t-shirt
and dash plaque
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!