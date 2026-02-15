9th Annual PBC Scholarship Breakfast

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
includes 1 table (8 tickets) and a 1/2 page ad in the program booklet.
includes 1 table (8 tickets), full page ad in the program and recognition at the event on the screens
includes 2 tables (16 tickets), full color page ad, recognition at the event on the screens and from the stage, inclusion in social media sites
(16 tickets), full color page ad, recognition at the event on the screens and from the stage, inclusion in social media, web blasts and on all upcoming printed materials
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!