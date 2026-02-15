Providence Baptist Church

Providence Baptist Church

9th Annual PBC Scholarship Breakfast

129 S Union St

Akron, OH 44304, USA

General Admission
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table Sponsor
$400

includes 1 table (8 tickets) and a 1/2 page ad in the program booklet.

Supporting Sponsor
$750

includes 1 table (8 tickets), full page ad in the program and recognition at the event on the screens

Title Sponsor
$1,500

includes 2 tables (16 tickets), full color page ad, recognition at the event on the screens and from the stage, inclusion in social media sites

Premiere Partner Sponsor
$2,500

(16 tickets), full color page ad, recognition at the event on the screens and from the stage, inclusion in social media, web blasts and on all upcoming printed materials

