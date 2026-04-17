9th Annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enter A Foursome In The Tournament And Join Us For Lunch And Awards Ceremony.
Enter As A Single Golfer And We Will Place You On A Team.
*Foursome Included.
*Sponsorship Recognition On All Marketing Material.
*Logo On Signage On Dining Room Tables.
*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.
*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.
*Distribute Marketing Material At Event.
*Your Banner Hung Outside Entrance To Registration & Dining Room
*Sponsorship Recognition At All 18 Greens.
*Set Up A Marketing Table On A Tee Box.
*Your Logo At The Top Spot On Our Event Banner.
*Foursome Included.
*Sponsorship Recognition On Alll Marketing Material.
*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.
*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.
*Distribute Marketing Material At Event.
*Your Banner Displayed At Event.
*Set Up A Marketing Table On A Tee Box.
*Your Logo On Our Event Banner.
*Foursome Included.
*Logo On Marketing Material.
*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.
*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.
*Distribute Marketing Material At Event.
*Your Banner Displayed At Event.
*Set Up A Marketing Table On A Tee Box.
*Your Logo On Our Event Banner.
*Foursome Included.
*Logo On Marketing Material.
*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.
*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.
*Your Banner Displayed At Event.
*Set Up A Marketing Table On A Tee Box.
*Your Logo On Our Event Banner.
*Two Golfers Included.
*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.
*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.
*Your Logo On Our Event Banner.
*An Exclusive Opportunity For Only One Sponsor*
Your Logo, Contact Information And Message To The Golfers Placed Inside All Golf Carts.
*An Exclusive Opportunity For Only One Sponsor*
Your Company Banner Will Be Placed At The Bar Table Auction; A Focal Point In The Registration And Dining Room.
*Only Two Available*
Your Logo Will Be Placed On The Course Beverage Cart And You Will Be Credited With Providing Water and Powerade To Our First Responders.
Sponsor A Team Of Law Enforcement Officials In The Tournament.
*Company Item In Golfer's Gift Bags.
*Company Banner Hung At Event.
*Company Banner In The Room Where Registration, Lunch And Awards Ceremony Take Place.
*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.
*Signage At The Putting Green.
*Host An Activity At The Putting Green.
*Signage At The Driving Range.
*Host An Activity At The Driving Range.
*Set Up A Tent And Table At A Tee Box.
*Hand Out Marketing Material And/Or Host An Activity At A Tee Box.
*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.
*Sign With Your Company's Information And Message At A Tee Box.
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