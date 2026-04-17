Pasco's Retired K-9 Foundation

Hosted by

Pasco's Retired K-9 Foundation

About this event

9th Annual Retired K-9 Classic Golf Tournament

3535 Trophy Blvd

New Port Richey, FL 34655, USA

Team Entry
$360

Enter A Foursome In The Tournament And Join Us For Lunch And Awards Ceremony.

Single Golfer
$90

Enter As A Single Golfer And We Will Place You On A Team.

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500

*Foursome Included.

*Sponsorship Recognition On All Marketing Material.

*Logo On Signage On Dining Room Tables.

*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.

*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.

*Distribute Marketing Material At Event.

*Your Banner Hung Outside Entrance To Registration & Dining Room

*Sponsorship Recognition At All 18 Greens.

*Set Up A Marketing Table On A Tee Box.

*Your Logo At The Top Spot On Our Event Banner.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

*Foursome Included.

*Sponsorship Recognition On Alll Marketing Material.

*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.

*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.

*Distribute Marketing Material At Event.

*Your Banner Displayed At Event.

*Set Up A Marketing Table On A Tee Box.

*Your Logo On Our Event Banner.

Gold Sponsor
$750

*Foursome Included.

*Logo On Marketing Material.

*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.

*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.

*Distribute Marketing Material At Event.

*Your Banner Displayed At Event.

*Set Up A Marketing Table On A Tee Box.

*Your Logo On Our Event Banner.

Silver Sponsor
$500

*Foursome Included.

*Logo On Marketing Material.

*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.

*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.

*Your Banner Displayed At Event.

*Set Up A Marketing Table On A Tee Box.

*Your Logo On Our Event Banner.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

*Two Golfers Included.

*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.

*Link To Your Website On Event Social Media.

*Your Logo On Our Event Banner.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$600

*An Exclusive Opportunity For Only One Sponsor*

Your Logo, Contact Information And Message To The Golfers Placed Inside All Golf Carts.

Bar Table Sponsor
$600

*An Exclusive Opportunity For Only One Sponsor*

Your Company Banner Will Be Placed At The Bar Table Auction; A Focal Point In The Registration And Dining Room.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$600

*Only Two Available*

Your Logo Will Be Placed On The Course Beverage Cart And You Will Be Credited With Providing Water and Powerade To Our First Responders.

Dream Team Sponsor
$400

Sponsor A Team Of Law Enforcement Officials In The Tournament.

*Company Item In Golfer's Gift Bags.

*Company Banner Hung At Event.

Banner Sponsor
$300

*Company Banner In The Room Where Registration, Lunch And Awards Ceremony Take Place.

*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.

Putting Green Sponsor
$250

*Signage At The Putting Green.

*Host An Activity At The Putting Green.

Driving Range Sponsor
$250

*Signage At The Driving Range.

*Host An Activity At The Driving Range.

Premium Hole Sponsor
$200

*Set Up A Tent And Table At A Tee Box.

*Hand Out Marketing Material And/Or Host An Activity At A Tee Box.

*Company Item In Golfers' Gift Bags.

Hole Sponsor
$100

*Sign With Your Company's Information And Message At A Tee Box.

Add a donation for Pasco's Retired K-9 Foundation

$

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