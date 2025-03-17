Revive Recovery Resource Center
9th Annual Revive Recovery Golf Fundraiser
5 Overlook Dr
Hollis, NH 03049, USA
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
Golf Foursome, top advertising, 10-person table, display table, ad spot on our website & optional time on stage.
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
Golf Foursome, event advertising, 10-person table, mention at lunch
Silver Sponsor
$800
Golf Foursome, event advertising, mention on our social media platforms and 6 person table
Bronze Sponsor
$300
Lunch and company mention on our social media platforms
One Person Golf & Lunch
$200
Single Person Golf & Lunch
Lunch Only
$75
Individual in attendance of Golf Award Ceremony & Fundraiser Event to begin around 1:30 PM
First Responder Golf & Lunch
free
First Responder Golf & Lunch
Event Volunteer
free
Volunteer at our Fundraiser!
