9th Annual Swing for The ARK

Official scorecard sponsor, company name/logo on all scorecards, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
Official scorecard sponsor, company name/logo on all scorecards, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
Front 9 Sponsor
$1,250
MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
Back 9 Sponsor
$1,250
MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
Fairway Sponsor
$1,500
Official beverage sponsor, second recognition on Banner and all event materials (print, web, social media), may provide Koozies to be distributed to all golfers at event (sponsor responsible for providing 100 Koozies), signage on beverage cart.
Official beverage sponsor, second recognition on Banner and all event materials (print, web, social media), may provide Koozies to be distributed to all golfers at event (sponsor responsible for providing 100 Koozies), signage on beverage cart.
Hole-in-one-Sponsor
$1,500
Official hole-in-one sponsor, MARKETING BOOTH ON HOLE-IN-ONE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
Official hole-in-one sponsor, MARKETING BOOTH ON HOLE-IN-ONE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
Golf Towel Sponsor
$1,000
Official Golf Towel sponsor, LOGO on all GOLF TOWELS provided to golfers, MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media). DEADLINE JUNE 5, 2025
Official Golf Towel sponsor, LOGO on all GOLF TOWELS provided to golfers, MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media). DEADLINE JUNE 5, 2025
Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,500
Official Golf Ball sponsor, LOGO on all GOLF BALLS provided to golfers, MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media). DEADLINE JUNE 5, 2025
Official Golf Ball sponsor, LOGO on all GOLF BALLS provided to golfers, MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media). DEADLINE JUNE 5, 2025
Eagle Sponsor
$2,000
Official post event lunch sponsor, MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), Special recognition during lunch, GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
Official post event lunch sponsor, MARKETING BOOTH ON 1 HOLE, HOLE SPONSOR SIGNAGE, recognition on Banner and all event PROMO (print, web, social media), Special recognition during lunch, GOLF TEAM OF FOUR (INCLUDES LUNCH & CART)
Team + Hole Sponsor
$650
Four golfers (lunch & cart included) & sponsor sign on hole
Four golfers (lunch & cart included) & sponsor sign on hole
Team Entry
$500
Four golfers (lunch & cart included)
Four golfers (lunch & cart included)
Hole Sponsor
$250
Sponsor sign on hole
Sponsor sign on hole
Add a donation for ARK OF SC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!