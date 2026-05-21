9th Annual Swing with the Links - The Tycene P. Edd Memorial Golf Classic

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About this event
One (1) Golf Foursome and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Prominent Banner Display outside the Neshanic Club House Grand Ballroom; Logo Placement on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram);
Full-Page Premium Placement Ad in the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner Program
One (1) Golf Twosome registration and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Prominent Banner Display outside The
Learning Center; Logo Placement on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram); Full-Page Premium Placement Ad in the
Swing With The Links Awards Dinner Program
One (1) Golf Twosome and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Signage displayed on the course (Par 3); Logo Placement on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram); Full-Page Premium Placement Ad in the
Swing With The Links Awards Dinner
Program
One (1) Golf Twosome and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Signage prominently displayed within The Club House;
Logo Placement in the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner Program and on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram)
One (1) Golf registration and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Logo Placement in the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner Program and on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event; Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram)
One (1) Golf registration and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Signage prominently displayed on a dedicated hole; Logo Placement in the Swing With The
Links Awards Dinner Program and on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event; Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram)
Logo Placement in the Swing With
The Links Awards Dinner Program
and on the official Sponsor Board,
showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website
and social media platforms
(Facebook & Instagram)
Logo Placement in the Swing With
The Links Awards Dinner Program
and on the official Sponsor Board,
showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website
and social media platforms
(Facebook & Instagram)
Logo Placement in the Swing With
The Links Awards Dinner Program
and on the official Sponsor Board,
showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website
and social media platforms
(Facebook & Instagram)
Logo Placement in the Swing With
The Links Awards Dinner Program
and on the official Sponsor Board,
showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website
and social media platforms
(Facebook & Instagram)
Full Page (8.5"H x 5.5'W)
Half Page (4.25"H x 5.5'W)
Quarter Page (4.25"H x 2.75'W)
Supporter (Maximum of 25 words)
18 holes of golf with dinner.
18 holes of golf for (2) two people plus dinner.
18 holes of golf for (3) three people plus dinner.
18 holes of golf for (4) four people plus dinner.
Learning Center with dinner.
Dinner Only
$
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