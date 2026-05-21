Raritan Valley (NJ) Chapter - The Links, Incorporated

Hosted by

Raritan Valley (NJ) Chapter - The Links, Incorporated

About this event

9th Annual Swing with the Links - The Tycene P. Edd Memorial Golf Classic

2301 S Branch Rd

Neshanic Station, NJ 08853, USA

Awards Luncheon Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One (1) Golf Foursome and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Prominent Banner Display outside the Neshanic Club House Grand Ballroom; Logo Placement on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram);
Full-Page Premium Placement Ad in the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner Program

Learning Academy Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

One (1) Golf Twosome registration and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Prominent Banner Display outside The
Learning Center; Logo Placement on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram); Full-Page Premium Placement Ad in the
Swing With The Links Awards Dinner Program

Hole In One - Par 3
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

One (1) Golf Twosome and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Signage displayed on the course (Par 3); Logo Placement on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram); Full-Page Premium Placement Ad in the
Swing With The Links Awards Dinner
Program

Club House Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

One (1) Golf Twosome and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Signage prominently displayed within The Club House;
Logo Placement in the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner Program and on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram)

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

One (1) Golf registration and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Logo Placement in the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner Program and on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event; Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram)

Golf Hole Sponsor
$500

One (1) Golf registration and dinner at the Swing With The Links Awards Dinner; Signage prominently displayed on a dedicated hole; Logo Placement in the Swing With The
Links Awards Dinner Program and on the official Sponsor Board, showcased throughout the event; Recognition on the Chapter Website and social media platforms (Facebook & Instagram)

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor - Men
$300

Logo Placement in the Swing With
The Links Awards Dinner Program
and on the official Sponsor Board,
showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website
and social media platforms
(Facebook & Instagram)

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor - Women
$300

Logo Placement in the Swing With
The Links Awards Dinner Program
and on the official Sponsor Board,
showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website
and social media platforms
(Facebook & Instagram)

Closest To Pin Contest Sponsor
$300

Logo Placement in the Swing With
The Links Awards Dinner Program
and on the official Sponsor Board,
showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website
and social media platforms
(Facebook & Instagram)

Putting Contest Sponsor
$300

Logo Placement in the Swing With
The Links Awards Dinner Program
and on the official Sponsor Board,
showcased throughout the event;
Recognition on the Chapter Website
and social media platforms
(Facebook & Instagram)

Full Page - Souvenir Journal Advertisement
$275

Full Page (8.5"H x 5.5'W)

Half Page - Souvenir Journal Advertisement
$150

Half Page (4.25"H x 5.5'W)

Quarter Page - Souvenir Journal Advertisement
$100

Quarter Page (4.25"H x 2.75'W)

Supporter - Souvenir Journal Advertisement
$50

Supporter (Maximum of 25 words)

Individual Golfer
$225

18 holes of golf with dinner.

Twosome
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

18 holes of golf for (2) two people plus dinner.

Threesome
$675
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

18 holes of golf for (3) three people plus dinner.

Foursome
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes of golf for (4) four people plus dinner.

Learning Academy
$115

Learning Center with dinner.

Awards Dinner
$85

Dinner Only

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