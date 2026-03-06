9th Annual Thomas B. Schueck/nexAir Memorial Bass Tournament

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Boat entry
2 paid boat entry fees and logo on all signage, recognized on social media and at the tournament.
1 paid boat entry fee and logo on all signage, recognized on social media and at the tournament.
Recognized on social media and at the tournament.
Recognized on social media and at the tournament.
1 boat entry, logo on all signage, recognized on social media and at the tournament.
$
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