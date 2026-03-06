Hosted by

American Welding Society Inc

About this event

9th Annual Thomas B. Schueck/nexAir Memorial Bass Tournament

994 Mountain Harbor Rd

Mt Ida, AR 71957, USA

Bass Tournament boat entry
$200

Boat entry

Title Sponsor
$5,000

2 paid boat entry fees and logo on all signage, recognized on social media and at the tournament.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

1 paid boat entry fee and logo on all signage, recognized on social media and at the tournament.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Recognized on social media and at the tournament.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Recognized on social media and at the tournament.

Dinner Sponsor (Friday Night)
$1,500

1 boat entry, logo on all signage, recognized on social media and at the tournament.

Add a donation for American Welding Society Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!