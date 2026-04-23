9th Annual Tri-State Cancer Survivor Day

This ticket includes admission & access to all activities (including Survivor Walk/Trail of Hope @ 1:30), & a meal. (Please register friends/family separate)
This ticket includes admission & access to all activities (including Survivor Walk/Trail of Hope @ 1:30), & a meal. (Please register friends/family separate)
Friends/Family (NO T-shirt Included)
Free
Available until May 29
This ticket includes admission & access to all activities along with a meal (Each friend/family member must be registered individually- Ex. a survivor bringing 4 friends/family needs 1x survivor ticket & 4 friend/family tickets)
This ticket includes admission & access to all activities along with a meal (Each friend/family member must be registered individually- Ex. a survivor bringing 4 friends/family needs 1x survivor ticket & 4 friend/family tickets)
In Honor/In Memory of Sign
$25
Available until May 31
Purchase this sign in honor or in memory of a loved one's cancer journey. Signs will be displayed along the Trail of Hope.
Purchase this sign in honor or in memory of a loved one's cancer journey. Signs will be displayed along the Trail of Hope.
Support a Survivor
$50
Your donation will help cover all of the cost for one of our survivors to enjoy this very special day of fun, fellowship and celebration!
Your donation will help cover all of the cost for one of our survivors to enjoy this very special day of fun, fellowship and celebration!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!