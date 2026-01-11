Feline Urgent Rescue Of Western North Carolina

Hosted by

Feline Urgent Rescue Of Western North Carolina

About this event

9th Annual Wet Your Whiskers Fundraiser

238 N Lakeshore Dr

Lake Junaluska, NC 28745, USA

Individual
$75

Enjoy full access to the wine, beer and dinner and dessert buffet.

Purring Partners
$200

Includes two tickets with full access to the wine, beer and dinner and dessert buffet plus name listed at the event and in a post-event recognition ad.

Whisker Wonders
$500

Includes two tickets with full access to the wine, beer and dinner and dessert buffet plus logo listed on the FUR website, at the event and in a post-event recognition ad.

Cat's Meow
$750

Includes four tickets with full access to the wine, beer and dinner and dessert buffet plus name listed in the event press release and Facebook event as well as logo listed on the FUR website, at the event, in the FUR newsletter and in a post-event recognition ad.

Add a donation for Feline Urgent Rescue Of Western North Carolina

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