9th Annual Wet Your Whiskers Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy full access to the wine, beer and dinner and dessert buffet.
Includes two tickets with full access to the wine, beer and dinner and dessert buffet plus name listed at the event and in a post-event recognition ad.
Includes two tickets with full access to the wine, beer and dinner and dessert buffet plus logo listed on the FUR website, at the event and in a post-event recognition ad.
Includes four tickets with full access to the wine, beer and dinner and dessert buffet plus name listed in the event press release and Facebook event as well as logo listed on the FUR website, at the event, in the FUR newsletter and in a post-event recognition ad.
$
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